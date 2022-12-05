Small state primary schools in Bendigo and the north central Victorian region have shone in the recent NAPLAN testing, with independent high schools excelling in the later years.
The five top-performing high schools in the region include four non-state schools, while the six most improved schools are all state-schools.
Girton Grammar School, Bendigo, was the top performing local school in the high school NAPLAN testing, ranked 67 in the state, with Mount Macedon's Braemar College and Bendigo's Creek Street College also making an appearance in the top 100.
These schools also appeared in top performing primary education institutions but some smaller state schools were the standouts.
The top performing school in the junior years was Mount Macedon Primary School which was ranked 155 across the state in competition with more than 1500 schools.
READ MORE:
Public school students in Macedon, Newstead, Chewton, Tylden and Castlemaine North were also among the highest performing in the north-central region.
Thirteen primary schools in the region were within the top 500 schools in the state, including four independent or Catholic schools, with the remaining list dominated by small state schools.
Heathcote Primary School was most improved with a five year improvement of 16.63 per cent.
The most improved high school was the Maryborough Education Centre which had a five year improvement of 5.13 per cent.
READ MORE:
High schools top performing
High schools most improved
Primary schools top performing, within top 500 schools
Primary schools most improved, more than five per cent improvement
Earlier this year, Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said that falling participation rates could have impacted the accuracy of results.
He also said the 2022 NAPLAN results were mostly stable at a national level in comparison to 2021 apart from a decrease in numeracy in year five and spelling in year nine.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.