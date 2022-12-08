DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$595,000 - $635,000
LAND: 620sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENNT: Amy Sim 0427 703 661
INSPECT: By appointment
Built in the 1950s, this unique property was a favourite local milk bar before being updated during the 1980s into a family home.
The original garage has been transformed into a studio to offer flexible living and work options.
Colourful gardens surround the house and create multiple zones where you can sit and enjoy.
In the home's main living area, mid-century details include hardwood flooring and original louvre windows.
Generous in size, you can imagine yourself gathering here with friends and family, especially with its seamless flow into the renovated stone-topped kitchen.
Period features continue down a central hallway with high ceilings, decorative cornicing and picture rails showcased throughout.
Most appealing is the proportions of the two main bedrooms, each with large built-in robes and picture windows flooding the rooms with natural light.
A further bedroom and study, both with built-in storage, offer versatility to suit your needs.
Ideal for first home buyers, downsizers or investors seeking an established property filled with character and charm.
North Bendigo is ideally positioned near Lake Weeroona, the city centre, hospital precinct, schools and transport.
