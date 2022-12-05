Junior cricketers in great form with bat and ball

Strathfieldsaye's Tyson Sherwell fell one run short of the first century of the BDCA junior season.
Playing against Kangaroo Flat in the under-14A division, Sherwell belted 99 off 55 balls before being clean bowled going for his century.
Sherwell hit 16 fours and three sixes, while three os his team-mates - Tyce Griffin (76), Callan Orr (71 retired) and Jesse Webster (63 retired) also post half-centuries in a monster team total of 7-425 off 40 overs.
The best bowling figures of the weekend were produced by Maiden Gully Marist's Dayne Stone in the under-12B division.
Stone took 4-5 off three overs in his side's win over Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo District Cricket Association junior results:
UNDER-16A - Strathdale Maristians Blue 9-240 (Rossi 61*, Grant 42, Cheng 29, Bennett 23; B. Ritchie 2-16, Magee 2-26) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 52 (Barker 3-15, Irwin 2-10, Daniels 2-10).
Maiden Gully Marist 6-166 (Kellett 24*, Mcdonald 24*, Hines 20*) def Kangaroo Flat 8-124 (Smith 50, McKay 24*; McKenzie 3-7).
Eaglehawk 4-248 (White 74*, Brown 38*, O'Hehir 34, Pettersen 28*, Bradley 23; Scott 2-16) def Huntly North Epsom 7-61 (Billings 26; Vallance 2-7, T. Taylor 2-14).
Bendigo United 7-235 (Austin 51*, Whatley 43*, Willits 39*, Behrens 30, Cail 28*; Balic 3-16) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 9-135 (Yates 37*, Sharam 29, Harrop 25; Willits 2-7, Macdonald 2-8, Davis 2-13).
UNDER-16B - White Hills 6-141 (O'Brien 51*, Boyle 38*, J. McMurray 27; Mostofa 3-5, Barker 2-17) v Golden Square 6-166 (Mulqueen 62*, Flood 43, Nicholson 25; J. McMurray 2-14, O. McMurray 2-24).
Sandhurst 6-213 (Van der hagen 67*, Millar 52*, Murley 34*, Thakar 26; Harris 3-41) def Bendigo 5-186 (Harris 51*, Marsh 44*, D Overall 27).
UNDER-14A - Maiden Gully Marist 8-161 (Warren 34*, Clayton 20, Ralphs 20; Webster 2-20) def Eaglehawk 152 (Hillard 50, Miller 31; Warren 2-25).
Strathfieldsaye 7-425 (Sherwell 99, Griffin 76, Orr 71*, Webster 63*, Perry 22; Warren 2-64) def Kangaroo Flat 8/95 (Webster 2-0, Hand 2-10).
Bendigo United 6-230 (Travaglia 52*, Cooney 37*, Rooke 25, Macdonald 25, Brasier 23, Macumber 20*; Cloke 2-31) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 132 (Elliott 22; Macdonald 3-12, Perez 3-15, Travaglia 2-5).
Strathdale Suns 4-141 (Byrne 22*) v Strathdale Orange 116 (Ryan 20*, Rees 20; McMurray 2-2, Carmody 2-11).
UNDER-14B - Maiden Gully Marist Gold 9-134 (Thornbury 22*, Biggs 20; Cassells 2-7, Vanveen 2-10) def Golden Square 9-126 (Donnelly 25; Coghill 2-14).
White Hills 4-181 (Salter 51*, O'connell 23, A Sawyer 20*, Kleinert 20*) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 65 (Salter 2-4, A. Sawyer 2-8, John 2-14).
Strathfieldsaye 4-139 (Dennis 30*) def Sandhurst 9-107 (Turner 23*, Shinoy 21, Syed 20; Robinson 2-10).
UNDER-12A - Bendigo United 3-114 (Travaglia 23*) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 4-85 (Stevenson 2-11).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 8-59 def Eaglehawk 8-30 (Hubble 4-8, Joshi 2-2).
Maiden Gully Marist 8-109 (Burke 24; Allan 2-17, Sasalu 2-17) v Strathfieldsaye 8-69.
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 6-135 (Monaghan 26, Willits 24, Polglase 20*; Derrick 2-12, Scullie 2-20) def Kangaroo Flat 6-132 (Lowry 24, McGee 20*; Edwards 2-26).
UNDER-12B - Bendigo 5-143 (Harris 38, Lister 28*, Overall 27*; M. Rose 3-11) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 6-129 (Warren 37*; Overall 3-29).
Strathfieldsaye 8-63 def Sandhurst 8-56 (Bennett 3-3). Golden Square 7-149 (Cross 2-25) def White Hills 8-42 (Kennedy 2-1).
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 5-103 def Kangaroo Flat 8-85 (Stone 4-5, Benaim 2-14).
