THE Christmas spirit is beginning to flow through Bendigo.
Helping it along was more than 2000 Girton Grammar School students who performed at six churches around Bendigo last Thursday.
The performances at Forest Street Uniting Church, St Andrew's Uniting Church, Bendigo Baptist Church, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, St Joseph's Catholic Church and St Killian's Catholic Church were coupled with hundreds of gifts being left for people in need of support this festive season.
Girton's long-standing Christmas gift-giving tradition and annual Service of Carols saw them support central Victoria's flood-hit communities as well as Central Bendigo and Axedale Uniting Church 'Cuppa with Company-Christmas Outreach', Kangaroo Flat/Uniting Care Christmas Outreach, St Vincent de Paul and St Luke's Anglicare.
Students perform a wide array of Christmas carols at each church with junior school students dressing as traditional biblical characters and angels.
