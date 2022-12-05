Bendigo Advertiser

Keighran makes impressive first XI debut for Melbourne

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 1:12pm
Zane Keighran showed his class with two good scores in a week for Melbourne.

Zane Keighran made a half-century in his first XI debut for Melbourne in Premier Cricket at the weekend.

