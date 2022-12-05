Keighran makes impressive first XI debut for Melbourne

Zane Keighran made a half-century in his first XI debut for Melbourne in Premier Cricket at the weekend.
The former Golden Square, Mandurang and Bendigo United batter opened the innings for the Demons in the one-day clash with Northcote and made 50 off 75 balls.
The right-hander hit 10 boundaries before being bowled by Aaron Crispe as the Demons went down by nine runs.
The innings came a few days after Keighran smashed 67 for Melbourne in the opening round of the Super Slam Twenty20 competition. The Demons defeated Camberwell by 11 runs, with Keighran facing just 44 balls and hitting five fours and three sixes in his 67.
The former Australian under-16 representative is in first season in Premier Cricket.
Meanwhile, former Bendigo junior James Seymour made 52 and ex-Sandhurst spinner Liam Bowe took 3-54 in Essendon's Premier Cricket loss to Frankston-Peninsula on Saturday.
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone took 2-13 in Carlton's easy win over Greenvale.
Seymour and Bowe could face Crone in Tuesday night's second round of the Super Slam, with the Bombers and Demons to meet at Princes Park.
Essendon defeated Geelong in round one, with Bowe taking 2-27. Seymour and Crone missed the opening round of Super Slam because of Victorian second XI commitments.
Seymour and Bowe will be in action in Bendigo on January 7 when the QEO hosts Essendon and Richmond in a Premier Cricket clash.
