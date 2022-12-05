Spirit acknowledge strong start but remain focused on the long season ahead, says Kereama

Bendigo Spirit are on track for one of the team's best-ever starts to a season.
After two on-the-road wins at the weekend, Spirit are now 5-0 and on top of the ladder.
However, Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said the intact record was no cause for celebration.
"I am incredibly proud of the playing-group as well as everyone at the club such as SEN, our general manager and all of the staff - we're doing a tremendous job," Kereama said.
"But we're not patting ourselves on the back and we're not getting ahead of ourselves.
"We treat every game played on its own merits and as it stands we're only one quarter of the way through the season."
The on-the-road double-header kicked into gear on Friday night in Queensland with a clash against the Shannon Seebohm-coached Townsville Fire.
The hosts also headed into clash undefeated and pushed the Spirit to the edge but on the final buzzer it was the Spirit narrowly ahead 68-66.
"Townsville is always a difficult place to head to try and win basketball games given the great support they have up there," Kereama said.
"They're an extremely well-coached side...and a credit to their defence as they kept us to 40 per cent shooting (field goals).
"We really had to grind it out to get on top."
The victory was made even more significant as they were without point guard Kelly Wilson who missed the game because of an ankle injury.
Alex Wilson stepped up to take Wilson's starting role and scored an equal team-high 16 points.
Kelsey Griffin had 16 points, while Anneli Maley had 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
One boost for the squad was having Tessa Lavey back on board as the dual-code athlete has now wrapped up her AFLW season with Richmond.
After the win they had one day of rest on Saturday before it was time to hit the court again on Sunday afternoon against the Sydney Flames.
After a last-minute fitness test in Victoria, Wilson was cleared to play and immediately headed north to rejoin her team at Sydney's Qudos Arena.
"I don't think the general basketball community understands how important a Kelly Wilson is to a team," Kereama said.
"She knows exactly where to put people on the court and how to set them up to score.
"She's an incredibly talented and intelligent person that makes everyone else on the court a better player."
Despite the double-digit 77-60 win over Sydney, it still involved a full-team effort to get the game over the line.
Spirit trailed Sydney by six points at half-time, but then they reaffirmed why they're championship contenders by putting up a ruthless second-half.
Spirit outscored the home side 24-9 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the final term, with the bulk of Sydney's last quarter points coming in junk time.
"The final score doesn't reflect how tough of a game it was - again, a real credit to the girls," Kereama said.
"Also credit to Sydney as they made plenty of tough shots."
Maley had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Kelsey Griffin on 18 points, six boards and two steals.
"He (Kennedy) wanted us to lift our intensity. We weren't playing our brand of basketball,'' Maley said after the game.
"We're capable of so much more and we were kind of coasting... he wanted us to play harder and I think we responded."
In addition, the pair also feature in the round four WNBL Team of the Week alongside Flyers' Sara Blicavs, Boomers' Cayla George and Lightning's Jacinta Monroe.
The weekend's success is now a distant memory for the Spirit as their sights are now fixated on their next challenge.
This Saturday they will head to Mildura to host the Nat Hurst-coached Adelaide Lightning who head into round five with a 3-3 record.
"We enjoy the moments when we get wins, but very quickly our focus is straight back to making improvements and finding more opportunities to get better," Kereama said.
