Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Strathdale bowls over Redbacks to close in on top four

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale's Ellena Findlay celebrates as West Bendigo's Marita Rinaldi is run out in Sunday's game at Beischer Park. Picture by Noni Hyett

Strathdale-Maristians closed the gap on the top four with a hard-fought win over West Bendigo in Sunday's BDCA women's cricket action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.