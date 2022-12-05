Strathdale bowls over Redbacks to close in on top four

Strathdale-Maristians closed the gap on the top four with a hard-fought win over West Bendigo in Sunday's BDCA women's cricket action.
The fifth-placed Suns are only net run rate out of the top four after scoring their second win of the season.
It didn't come easy. In a low-scoring contest, the Suns were seven wickets down when they reeled in West Bendigo's score of 6-73 off 25 overs.
West Bendigo's innings was built around a tenacious knock from opener Madison Cleeland.
Cleeland put a price on her wicket and faced 60 balls in her team-high score of 27. She was the only Redback to reach double figures.
The Suns bowled and fielded well, with five of their seven bowlers taking one wicket each.
New-ball bowler Paige Gordon had the tidy figures of 1-8 off five overs.
The Suns' run chase started disastrously with both openers failing to score.
Bella Eddy (17 off 19 balls) put the Suns on top before a middle-order collapse gave the Redbacks a sniff of victory.
Stacey Macdonald (12 not out) kept calm and saw the Suns over the line in the 19th over.
Mackenzee Porter was superb with the ball for the Redbacks, taking 3-7 off her five overs.
Cleeland capped a fine all-round game by taking 2-28.
Unbeaten teams Golden Square and Sandhurst continued their winning form.
Square proved too good for Bendigo on the back of a fine unbeaten half-century from Tammy Norquay.
The opener batted through the Dogs' innings and made 74 not out off 72 balls, including nine fours.
Some late hitting from Megan Baird (29 not out off 28 balls) helped Norquay lift the total to an imposing 4-185 off 25 overs.
Norquay and Baird added an unbroken 64 for the fifth-wicket.
Lila Keck didn't take a wicket for Bendigo, but she was the most economical bowler with 0-13 off four overs.
Bendigo's run chase never really gathered any momentum.
Keck made 15 off 22 balls and the next highest score was eight in a team total of all out 69.
Baird (2-4), Abby Popple (2-12) and Paige Conder (2-29) were the destroyers for the Bulldogs.
Reigning premier Sandhurst outclassed the Bendigo Goers.
A career-high 69 not out off 61 balls from Maree Pearce was the highlight for the Dragons.
Pearce and opening partner Kate Shallard (56 off 51 balls) added 121 for the first wicket.
The duo hit 21 boundaries between them, with Shallard posting her second half-century of the season.
Sandhurst made 3-154 off 25 overs. Britney Mueck (1-13) was the only successful bowler for the Goers. The other two wickets were run outs.
The Goers' run chase started strongly, with Ren Haeusler and Mueck putting plenty of pressure on Sandhurst's bowlers.
They added 29 in the first two-and-a-half overs before Mueck fell for 16 of 11 balls.
Haeusler raced to 25 off 21 balls, but when she departed the Goers' chances went with her.
From 1-49, the Goers lost 6-12 to be all out for 61 in 11.2 overs.
All six Sandurst bowlers used claimed at least one wicket, with Shallard (2-10) the most successful.
Golden Square 30
Sandhurst 30
Bendigo Goers 18
Bendigo 18
Strathdale 12
White Hills 6
West Bendigo 0
Bendigo Goers v Bendigo
West Bendigo v White Hills
Golden Square v Strathdale
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.