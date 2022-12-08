DEVELOPERS have called for the abolition of right hand turns onto the Calder Highway from a Kangaroo Flat street.
They want to build a 55-lot subdivision at 5728 Calder Highway and say road modifications would ease traffic flows at the Phillis Street intersection.
"This means that traffic exiting Phillis Street will need to drive south to Karula Close in order to do a U-turn to then travel in a northerly direction towards Bendigo," the developers have told the City of Greater Bendigo in a newly lodged planning application.
The right hand turn ban would help deal with one of the "significant" design challenges developers had considered for the 4.7 hectares of idle land, on Kangaroo Flat's outskirts.
It would also solve a potential issue that already exists at the road, developers told the council.
Motorists cannot stop in the middle of the highway without part of their vehicles protruding into other lanes.
So a right hand turn ban would solve a problem the council or Department of Transport would have had to deal with at some point in the future, developers' traffic consultants told the council.
The developers want to build on a property that already has a driveway exiting onto the Calder Highway.
They would remove that exit in favour of Phillis Street and nearby roads Everlasting Rise and Dianella Court.
The council has begun considering the application's merits but is still some time away from making any rulings.
It typically consults a number of authorities about matters raised in planning applications including, where appropriate, the Department of Transport.
That group is yet to see the proposal but regional director Melanie Hotton said her team would work with the council on any new safety measures, as required.
"We all have a role to play when it comes to road safety. We need everyone to make safe choices on our roads and we urge drivers to pay attention when travelling and to obey speed limits and road rules," she said.
Traffic is not the only matter that has posed challenges at the proposed subdivision.
The other is the number of native trees that might need to fall.
Developers have told the council they would try to keep up to 11 of the established trees on the site.
Those trees had a "realistic chance of survival" once construction works started, developers told the council.
Another three trees are in poor health and are thought unlikely to survive. while two would likely be too badly impacted by works.
More news: Shark graveyard found deep in Indian Ocean
Developers acknowledge that its plan could leave the council juggling competing needs of its planning scheme.
"This subdivision has been designed to achieve consistency with as much of the planning scheme as possible. There is an element - native vegetation removal - that can not be fully satisfied," they told the council.
"In light of all the relevant planning policies, the subdivision results in an acceptable outcome and one that on balance warrants support for the grant of a permit."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.