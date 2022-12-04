Bendigo Advertiser

Wedderburn Band still on top in ULCA

Updated December 4 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 4:15pm
Wedderburn Band and Boort-Yando were the victors in round 10 of Upper Loddon cricket.

