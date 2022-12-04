Wedderburn Band still on top in ULCA

Wedderburn Band and Boort-Yando were the victors in round 10 of Upper Loddon cricket.
Wedderburn Band maintained top spot and its unbeaten status after a hard-fought win over a gallant Arnold.
Arnold posted 8-105 off 35 overs, with Matt Dale (34) and Ryan Metelmann (33) the only placyers to reach double figures.
Kale Hewett-Scull (2-6) and Ben Metelmann (2-11) were the leading wicket-takers for Arnold.
In reply, Wedderburn Band lost seven wickets in its run chase and was 7-120 when stumps were pulled.
In the other match, Boort-Yando scored a 40-run win over Bridgewater.
Lance Malone (46) and Josh Smith (44) were the backbone of Boort-Yando's total of 6-127 off 35 overs.
Malone backed up his batting performance by taking 3-13 with the ball.
Drew Crilly (2-11) and Fergus Bear (2-23) played their role as Bridgewater collapsed to be all out for 87.
Tony Naughton (27 not out) was the only batter to find his best form.
Ladder: Wedderburn Band 36, Boort-Yando 27, Arnold 24, Kingwoer 21, Bridgewater 12.
Next week: Arnold v Bridgewater, Boort-Yando v Kingower.
