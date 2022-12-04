EVCA: Crows, Cobras clash set to go down to the wire

Spring Gully bounced back late in the day to hold a slight edge over California Gully after day one of their EVCA clash.
The Crows failed to take advantage of a good start with the bat and were bowled over for 194 in 65.1 overs.
However, they claimed two quick wickets before stumps to leave the Cobras 2-17 going into day two.
The Cobras' bowling attack did a great job to restrict the powerful Crows' batting line-up to 194.
Jesse Marciano and Rhys Webb put their side in control with a 74-run stand for the third wicket.
However, Webb's departure for 38 changed the momentum of the game.
From 2-95 the home side lost 8-99 against a well disciplined Cal Gully attack.
Marciano top-scored for the Crows with 55, while Luke Hickman (3-42) and Brad Webster (3-47) bowled well for the visitors.
The Axe Creek versus Marong clash is also evenly-poised after day one.
At 1-100, Axe Creek was on track for a score of 200-plus, but Marong's introduction of Andrew Gladstone turned the game the Panthers' way.
Gladstone's brilliant spell netted figures of 6-54 off 17 overs, including the key wicket of Axe Creek opener Joel Bish for 62.
Axe Creek lost 9-53 to be all out for 153 inside 56 overs.
The Panthers had the opportunity to make good inroads into the chase on Saturday evening, but in 16 overs they lost 2-28 to set up an intriguing second day next Saturday.
A brisk 65 off 59 balls from Matt Pask saved Mandurang from a total disaster against United.
Pask and Cain Ladiges (32) accounted for two-thirds of Mandurang's total score on a tough day with the bat for the home side.
Joe Hartney took 3-7 off nine overs and Harry Whittle and James Smith took two wickets each as United dismissed Mandurang for 139 in 54.1 overs.
Mandurang paceman James Pietromonaco gave the United top-order something to think about.
In a five-over spell he took 2-1 and at stumps the Tigers were 2-35, with Jayde Mullane unbeaten on 21.
The best-performed team with the bat on day one of round six was West Bendigo.
The Redbacks posted 9-264 against Sedgwick thanks largely to a 137-run opening stand between Brett McGlashan (65) and Travis O'Connell (56).
Their departures triggered a mini-collapse before Dylan A'Vard belted 37 off 34 balls late in the day to ensure the Redbacks went past the 250-mark.
Bailey Ilsley continued his great form by taking 3-42 for Sedgwick.
