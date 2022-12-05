Bendigo Taekwondo athletes shine with national championship medal-haul

Bendigo Taekwondo Centre athletes secured several medals at the sport's national championships held on the weekend.
During the two-day tournament at Red Energy Arena hundreds of martial arts athletes from across the country were in action, with four of Bendigo's best finishing with medals.
For two of the club's juniors, Neriah Davies and Abby Grose, the championships marked their first-ever time competing on the national level.
Sport news:
The pair's coach, Marcia Arnold said both performed fantastically on the journey to winning medals.
"To finish with medals at their first ever nationals and what was also their second competition, is truly fabulous," Arnold said.
"During the preparations for nationals they both had to overcome the challenges of exams, injuries and training for other grading events, but they remained focused by putting in the effort.
"I am so impressed with their results, overall it's an excellent outcome."
Grose scored a gold in the red belt 15-17 poomsae, while Davies locked in bronze within the same category.
They then teamed up for the pairs event where they finished with silver.
"Nationals are a completely different atmosphere compared to state-level competitions or even just out grading events at a club-level," Arnold said.
"They soaked up the atmosphere, of course there were some nerves, but they rose to the occasion and performed better than I'd ever seen."
In addition to the juniors, Arnold and Bendigo Taekwondo head instructor David Atkinson also finished the weekend with medals within poomsae.
Arnold locked in gold in the individual category as well as silver in the world taekwondo division.
Atkinson finished with gold in the world taekwondo individual.
The stint at nationals marked the end of the current chapter for Arnold as she now plans to take a break from the competition side of the sport.
"I have another baby on the way and maintaining enough training as well my 18-month-year-old is a challenge.
"To still be competitive at nationals was a real personal achievement and a lot of that has come from the great instruction and support that we have at our club.
"It gives us the skill, conditioning and understanding of the martial art which we are then able to apply within a competition setting."
The club also had several of its members help out behind the scenes during the course of the weekend, which in itself can be a motivating experience.
"Regional areas don't have regular access to tournaments like nationals and for plenty of our members to come along and see what it looks like to compete at this level gave them a goal to aspire towards," Arnold said.
