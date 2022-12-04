Bouwmeester celebrates championship victory with Utah

Former Sandhurst footballer and Bendigo United cricketer Jack Bouwmeester helped the Utah Utes to a stunning win in the Pac-12 college football championship game at the weekend (AEDT).
The underdog Utes thrashed the University of South California Trojans 47-24 in front of 61,195 fans in Las Vegas - a record crowd for a Pac-12 championship game at a neutral site.
Bouwmeester, the Utes' punter, had three punts for the match for a total of 131 yards.
Two of his three punts pinned the Trojans inside the 15-yard line, with one of them a perfectly weighted kick inside the five-yard line.
USC were the fourth-ranked team in the country before the Utes' upset win.
Ranked 11 in the country, the Utes trailed 17-3 at one stage, but bounced back to demorlaise the Trojans in the second half.
Bouwmeester and the Utes will now head to the prestigious Rose Bowl on January 3 (AEDT). Their opponent will be announced early this week, but it appears most likely to be Penn State.
