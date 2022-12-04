Bendigo Advertiser

Bouwmeester celebrates championship victory with Utah

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Jack Bouwmeester

Former Sandhurst footballer and Bendigo United cricketer Jack Bouwmeester helped the Utah Utes to a stunning win in the Pac-12 college football championship game at the weekend (AEDT).

