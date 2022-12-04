Bendigo trotters qualify for InterDominion final

Central Victoria will have at least two runners in next Saturday night's InterDominion finals.
The Ross Graham-trained Nephew of Sonoko and Alex Ashwood-trained Parisian Artiste qualified for the trotters final, while the Julie Douglas-prepared Torrid Saint is the emergency for the pacers final.
Nephew Of Sonoko finished sixth in the trotters' rankings after the final round of heats at Geelong on Saturday night.
After starting from the back row, Nephew Of Sonoko worked to the death seat in his heat before fading in the final 400m to finish seventh. His win in the second round of heats earlier in the week ensured he had enough points to qualify for the final.
It was a different story for Parisian Artiste, who needed a good run at Geelong to earn enough points to qualify.
She looked in trouble when she was four back on the pegs, but driver Tayla French kept her cool and weaved a passage in the straight to grab fourth place on the line.
It was enough to get the five-year-old into the big Group One final.
Nephew Of Sonoko and Parisian Artiste's hopes of finishing at the pointy end in the final were strengthened on Sunday when it was announced favourite Bolt For Brilliance had been scratched because of injury.
The connections of Torrid Saint need a similar scenario to gain a start in the pacers final.
The consistent gelding ran fourth in his final heat on Saturday night, but it wasn't quite enough to make the final.
He finished on 25 points - the same as 12th-ranked I Cast No Shadow, who earned the last berth in the final on a countback.
The all-important barrier draws will be held on Monday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.