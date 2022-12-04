UPDATE, 2.35pm: A CFA spokesperson confirmed five trucks attended the scene and were able to bring the blaze under control.
Crews have began blacking out proceedures.
EARLIER: Firefighters are on scene and on the way to a fire in northern Victoria on Sunday afternoon.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands at least nine trucks have been requested to attend a grassfire spreading on Mary Ann Road, south-east of Echuca.
It is not yet known whether air wing has been requested to assist.
It is also not yet clear how big the fire is or the damage it has caused.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
