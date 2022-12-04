BDCA: Holmes' grand return, Dogs win thriller and Suns' star's classic catch

A swashbuckling century, a 99 not out, a five-run thriller and a spectacular catch - round five of the BDCA had a bit of everything.
The century came from the bat of Bendigo United skipper Clayton Holmes, White Hills' Brayden Stepien fell an agonising one-run short of a century, Golden Square edged out Bendigo by five runs and it was Strathdale's Jack Neylon who provided the fielding highlights with a one-handed screamer against Strathfieldsaye.
Golden Square bounced back from a humbling defeat the previous week to hand Bendigo its second-straight loss.
Defending 196, the Dogs' bowlers got the job done despite a defiant 90 from Bendigo skipper James Ryan.
"It was a cracking win,'' Square skipper Liam Smith said.
"They probably had us when they were three wickets down and Jimmy was still in.
"We have so much belief at the minute and we made it difficult for them.
"We were probably a bowler short today, but Max Grant came on and bowled well.
"It was an awesome win. I thought we nailed our bowling and fielding today."
Golden Square only bowled two wides for the day compared to Bendigo's 12.
Square's bowlers set the tone early by removing Bendigo openers Kyle Chant (5) and Xavier Ryan (0) inside the first three overs.
After making scores of 82, 51, 46 and 86 in the first four rounds, the irrepressible James Ryan set about rebuilding the innings.
Kyle Humphrys (12) battled against the tight bowling and it was left to Dylan Johnstone to form a partnership with James Ryan.
Johsntone didn't score freely, but he gave James Ryan valuable support.
James Ryan looked on track to score his maiden first XI century and guide the Goers to victory, but one loose shot cost him dearly.
With his score 90 off 105 balls, Ryan lifted a Max Grant (1-32) spinner to deep midwicket where Smith held a smart catch.
When Ryan departed the Goers required 39 off 33 balls.
A gettable scenario, but six balls later Johnstone fell to Connor Miller and the wheels started to fall off the Bendigo wagon.
With six balls remaining the game looked over when the visitors required 20 runs.
Joel Bothe had other ideas.
After a dot ball to start the Miller over, a careless overthrow allowed Bothe and batting partner Bailey Goodwin to run three, which put Bothe on strike.
He scored two runs off the third delivery and then belted a six over midwicket to make the equation eight to tie and nine to win off two balls.
The Bendigo duo scampered two runs off the penultimate ball, leaving Bothe six off the final ball to level the scores.
Miller (2-31) kept his calm and bowled a full delivery, which Bothe could only hit back to the bowler and the Bendigo pair ran a quick single.
Earlier in the day, Square's good total was set up by openers Jack Keating and Scott Trollope.
Their contrasting styles worked well together.
Trollope was aggressive early, while Keating built his innings stylishly.
Trollope made 49 off 52 balls in an opening stand of 79, while Keating pushed on to make a first XI career-high of 70 off 122 balls.
Scott Johnson chipped in with an invaluable 30 off 32 deliveries which lifted the home side to 7-196.
Johnstone (2-30), Humphrys (2-31) and Craig Pearce (2-34) took two wickets each for the Goers.
Bendigo was hampered by the absence of all-rounders Nathan Fitzpatrick and Declan Slingo and opening batter Bailey George.
The Suns needed their "in case of emergency break glass" veterans to secure the points in a rematch of last season's grand finalists.
Since the inception of full one-day seasons, long stints at the crease have been few and far between for Linton Jacobs and Ben DeAraugo, but when it came to the crunch their experience came to the fore in Saturday's run chase at Tannery Lane.
The duo had watched their top-order team-mates cough up a strong position in their chase of Strathfieldsaye's total of 161.
Openers Cam Taylor and Daniel Clohesy had breezed their way to 44 in eight overs before they lost 3-6 in the space of 20 balls.
Grant Waldron and James Barri steadied the ship, but when Barri (14) and James Vlameinck (0) fell in the space of three balls, the Suns had slipped to 5-82 and the Jets could sniff an upset victory.
Jacobs joined Waldron at the crease and they set about building a match-winning partnership.
However, much like the partnerships at the top of the order, the Suns lost a wicket at a crucial time when Waldron fell for 31.
That left the Suns requiring 39 off the final 54 balls with four wickets in hand.
Easier said than done on a slow wicket against a quality Jets' attack led by spinner Savith Priyan (3-39) and skipper Ben Devanny (2-19 off nine overs).
Jacobs and DeAraugo didn't panic. They worked the ball and ran plenty of ones and twos and steadily reduced the deficit.
The only boundary in their partnership was when DeAraugo hit the winning runs off the final delivery of the penultimate over.
Jacobs finished unbeaten on 39 and DeAraugo 23 as the Suns became the only undefeated team through five rounds.
Earlier, Strathfieldsaye's innings started poorly after opener Pat Felmingham fell to a superb catch by Jack Nelyon.
Felmingham tried to hit a Jack Pysing delivery straight back down the ground, but he didn't get it out of the middle and the ball flew in the air to the right of Nelyong fielding at mid-off.
He took a few steps, produced a full-length dive and caught the ball in his right hand just centimeters from the turf.
Nayana Fernando (41) and Matt Newbold (24) gave the Jets a foundation to build from, but neither could go on and post a big individual score.
The Jets' middle-order failed and it was left to Darcy Hunter (35 off 38 balls) and Jack Stubbs (21 balls) to guide the home side to a competitive total of 161.
Sam Johnston (2-20), Vlaeminck (2-34) and Taylor (2-42) were the leading wicket-takers for the Suns.
White Hills' co-coach Brayden Stepien made a brilliant 99 not out as the Demons posted their third-straight win.
The left-hander hit 13 fours and two sixes in an 87-ball knock.
He was on 95 when he hit a full toss to deep midwicket for four for the winning runs.
Stepien didn't know he was that close to his century.
"It was a pretty mature innings from him today,'' White Hills' skipper Mitch Winter-Irving, who made an unbeaten 36, said of Stepien.
"He went hard early and then came back a gear when it was needed.
"It was a wicket where it was easier to score early (when the ball was hard)."
White Hills did a good job with the ball to restrict the Dragons to 183.
Shane Robinson (62 off 108 balls) and Taylor Beard (53 off 49 balls) put the Dragons in reach of a 200-plus total when they combined for a 74-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
From 3-148 with eight overs remaining the Dragons lost their way against the spin bowling of Gavin Bowles (2-28) and Stepien (2-34) and the pace of Rhys Irwin (3-29).
They lost 7-35 in 48 balls to be all out for 183.
Stepien and opening partner Wian Van Zyl set about the run chase in a blaze of glory.
Van Zyl hit the second ball he faced for six over midwicket, while Stepien, who played out a maiden in the opening over, proceeded to hit Nick Gladman for five fours in the third over of the innings.
They added 50 in seven overs before Van Zyl fell to Liam Stubbings (1-23) for 22.
Gavin Bowles fell cheaply and all of a sudden the Demons were under pressure.
Stepien reeled himself in and consolidated the innings with Winter-Irving.
They knocked the ball around and steadily built a match-winning partnership.
Stepien released the shackles late in the day to give the Demons' net run rate a handy boost.
Clayton Holmes put Huntly North's young bowling attack to the sword.
In his first game of the summer, Holmes showed his off-season shoulder surgery had done little to hinder his power.
The Redbacks' skipper blasted 122 off just 78 balls, including six sixes and 13 fours, in a team total of 9-284 off 45 overs.
Holmes hit the second ball he faced for six, raced to 50 in 37 balls and reached his century off 67 deliveries.
There were still 18 overs remaining in the innings when he was bowled around his legs by Power leg-spinner Kyen Burill-Grinton (2-45).
Once Holmes departed the Power did a good job to restrict the Redbacks to a sub-300 score.
Wil Pinniger made a well-compiled 43 for the Redbacks, while Jack Wilson (3-57) toiled hard for the Power.
Huntly North skipper Adam Ward didn't bowl - he took over the wicket-keeping duties.
The Power's reply was undone by the Redbacks' spinners.
Marcus Mangiameli (2-10) did the early damage, Nick Crawford (2-19) picked up two key scalps in the middle-order and Jake Thrum (5-20) cleaned up with the final five wickets to fall.
The Power were all out for 137, with Sandun Ranathunga (52 off 89 balls) showing plenty of grit with the bat.
Kangaroo Flat proved too good for Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
A fine 73 off 76 balls from opener Daniel Barber laid the foundation for the Roos' good score of 9-233.
Brent Hamblin (28) and stand-in keeper Peter Patullo (27) produced handy late-innings performances for the Roos.
Borough skipper Nick Farley (5-40) did a great job with the ball, while spinner Nathan Walsh (3-47) captured the prized scalp of Roos' captain Jake Klemm for a second ball duck.
The home side needed a bright start with the bat to give themselves the best chance of winning the game, but Hamblin (3-13) put that idea to bed.
The Flat opening bowler removed Cam McGlashan, Josh Williams and Daniel Major all for ducks to leave the Hawks reeling at 4-31.
Ben Williams and Cory Jacobs steadied the Borough innings, but they were always up against it.
Williams made a stylish 52 off 66 balls, while Jacobs posted 34 off 45 balls.
Farley rounded out a great all-round game with 27 in the Hawks' score of 166.
Dylan Klemm (2-24), Chris Barber (2-29) and Kenny Beith (2-34) picked up two wickets each for the Roos.
Kangaroo Flat moved to second on the ladder behind Strathdale-Maristians, while the Hawks slipped to seventh.
Strathdale 27
Kangaroo Flat 21
Strathfieldsaye 21
Golden Square 21
.........................
Bendigo 18
White Hills 18
Eaglehawk 15
Bendigo United 6
Sandhurst 3
Huntly North 0
Strathdale v White Hills
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Huntly North
Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
