Bendigo golfers have wrapped up a big four days at the 2022 Australian Open.
Lucas Herbert's goal of finishing the year off with a win on home soil was dashed after he wrapped up the Australian Open with an even-par round.
Herbert started the day eight shots off the lead and was hoping to go low during the final round at Victoria Golf Club.
He was two-under through five after birdies on the 394m par-four second and another on the 164m par-three third before dropping a shot moments later on the 398m par-four seventh.
Followed by three straight pars he made the turn at one under for the day.
He started the back with four straight pars, a bogey on the 144m par-four 14th, with three more pars and then a finishing birdie on the 461m par-five 18th.
He finished the day at one-under, four-under total at T10 on the leaderboard after rounds of 70,72,67 and 69 (278).
Andrew Martin started the day nine shots off the pace at two-under par and went straight back to business with an error-free front nine at two under from two birdies.
His first birdie on the back-nine came on the 370m par-four 12th, but he immediately handed back the shot after a bogey on the 400m par-four 13th.
Martin then had a five-hole stretch of consecutive pars before he would finish this year's Australian Open on a high-note.
A finishing birdie on the 446m par-five 18th would see him finish at five-under total at T7 on the leaderboard after rounds of 73,69,68 and 67 (277).
Poland's Adrian Meronk was the winner of the men's Open at 14-under par.
""I felt really good again today. I kept doing what I've done the last two days and it worked pretty well," Meronk said after the round.
"I'm super proud of myself, proud of my team and super happy right now."
Belvoir Park teenager Jazy Roberts (a) wrapped up a week on the golf course which she will never forget.
The 17-year-old was one of 25 amateurs that qualified for the event and was one of only seven to make it all the way past the two cuts to Sunday's final day of play.
Her final day was a tale of two rounds as Roberts had a challenging front-nine and made the turn at five-over before she then produced her best nine-hole stretch of the tournament.
Roberts bounced straight back with an opening birdie on the 372m par-four 10th and then recorded eight-straight pars to finish the back at one-under, three-over for the day and 10-over total at T30 on the women's leaderboard after rounds of 77,74,72 and 76 (299).
South Africa's Ash Buhai was the winner of the women's Open at 12-under par.
