Field heats up for Belvoir Park's annual Christmas Bonanza

Belvoir Park Golf Club is looking to make its annual Christmas Bonanza even bigger this festive season with a star-studded line up of players already secured in the field.
Local stars Andrew Martin, who recently won the 2022 Victorian PGA Championship, Paul Powell, Kris Mueck and many more will be in action on December 17.
Belvoir Park's Alan Besley said this year's edition was bound to be the biggest in the event's history.
''We have received an amazing response to this special day which has been running now for five years and it just keeps getting better," Besley said.
"There are Bertocchi Christmas hams up for grabs for the winning teams, plus a heap of super pins around the course, we are thrilled with the calibre of players in the field."
The club runs its Ravenswood course primarily on support from volunteers and use the day as a major annual fundraiser.
After several tough years which have included both COVID-19 and just recently the floods which ravaged the region, the club is pleased to have the event back its strongest.
The tournament, which is estimated to attract 200 players from across Victoria, will be played in a team-based 4BBB Stableford format and will have both a morning and afternoon field.
In addition to professional golfers, the field includes athletes and players from all walks of life.
Former Kangaroo Flat footballer Nathan Chapman and Royal Australian Navy lieutenant commander Liz Quinn are also set for the day.
In last year's edition Haydn Fyffe and Sam Thompson took out the day with 50 points, followed by Josh Metherall and James Brown (48) and Heather Banes and Judith Callahan (47).
Martin heads back to Bendigo after a win three weeks ago and most recently a top-10 at the Australian Open.
He started the final day of the Open at Victoria Golf Club nine shots off the pace at two-under par and went straight back to business with an error-free front nine at two under from two birdies.
His first birdie on the back-nine came on the 370m par-four 12th, but he immediately handed back the shot after a bogey on the 400m par-four 13th.
Martin then had a five-hole stretch of consecutive pars before he would finish this year's Australian Open on a high-note.
A finishing birdie on the 446m par-five 18th would see him finish at five-under total at T7 on the leaderboard after rounds of 73,69,68 and 67 (277).
For more information or to enter visit https://www.facebook.com/BelvoirParkGolfClub/ or contact event organiser Alan Besley at a.besley@bigpond.net.au.
