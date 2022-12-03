Top teams flex their muscle in weekend pennant bowls

The gulf between the top five teams and the bottom five teams widened after round nine of weekend pennant bowls.
Moama, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Bendigo and Bendigo East look set to battle it out for finals berths, with fifth-placed East already 27 points and sizeable percentage clear of sixth-placed Eaglehawk.
Fourth-placed Bendigo continued its strong first half of the season when it defeated old foe Eaglehawk 79-58.
The four rinks were split 2-2, but Ian Ross' 29-6 demolition of Tony Ellis and Luke Hoskin's 23-9 win over Dean Carter set up the victory for Bendigo.
Moama put on a clinic in its 69-shot drubbing of Castlemaine.
The closest the visitors came to troubling Moama was Rodney Phillips' 20-14 loss to Brad Campbell.
Alex Marshall, Kevin Anderson and Kevin Brennan posted dominant 17, 23 and 23-shot wins respectively.
Reigning premier South Bendigo shrugged off a determined Kangaroo Flat to win by 10 shots.
Paul Moller's stunning 22-18 upset win over South's Brad Holland - the number one rink in the competition going into the weekend - was the highlight for the Roos.
Cameron Wilson edged out Max Rwoley 22-17 to give the home side another rink victory, but South's greater depth came to the fore.
Matt Robertson proved too good for Travis Kelly 21-14 and Liam Crapper outplayed Daryl Weymouth 26-14 to ensure the Diggers got the points.
Golden Square consolidated third place on the ladder when it defeated Inglewood by 30 shots.
The difference between the two sides was the rinks of Greg Podesta and Gary Downie.
The Square duo dominated their opponents by 17 and 11 shots respectively.
It was a different story in the other two rinks with the games going down to the wire.
John Berry edged out Lindsay Kelly 19-18, while Brad Marron did enough to hold off Ian Chamberlain 25-24.
On Friday night, Bendigo East proved too strong for Marong.
The home side won 100-58, with Darren Burgess leading the way on the back of a 25-9 victory over Mark Dickins.
DIVISION ONE
Bendigo 79 d Eaglehawk 58. Ian Ross 29 d Tony Ellis 6, Brayden Byrne 11 lt Simon Carter 20, Luke Hoskin 23 d Dean Carter 9, Andrew Brown 16 lt Lachlan Bowland 23.
Moama 123 d Castlemaine 54. Alex Marshall 32 d Peter Brain 15, Kevin Anderson 39 d Greg Brain 16, Kevin Brennan 32 d Lachlan Darroch 9, Brad Campbell 20 d Rodney Phillips 14.
Kangaroo Flat 72 lt South Bendigo 82. Cameron Wilson 22 d Max Rowley 17, Travis Kelly 14 lt Matt Robertson 21, Daryl Weymouth 14 lt Liam Crapper 26, Paul Moller 22 d Brad Holland 18.
Inglewood 72 lt Golden Square 72. Lindsay Kelly 18 lt John Berry 19, Ian Chamberlain 24 lt Brad Marron 25, Malcolm McLean 16 lt Greg Podesta 33, Wade Roberts 14 lt Gary Downie 25.
Bendigo East 100 d Marong 58. Darren Burgess 25 d Mark Dickins 9, Aaron Tomkins 22 d Connor Fry 21, Josh Moloney 28 d Andrew Whatley 15, Andrew Cullen 25 d Chris Bramley 13.
Ladder: Moama 118, South Bendigo 118, Golden Square 110, Bendigo 102, Bendigo East 95, Eaglehawk 68, Marong 53, Castlemaine 52, Kangaroo Flat 48, Inglewood 46.
DIVISION TWO
Eaglehawk 61 lt Bendigo 92, Harcourt 70 lt Strathfieldsaye 79, Golden Square 43 lt White Hills 100, Bendigo East 94 d Kangaroo Flat 80.
Ladder: Bendigo East 80, Kangaroo Flat 73, Strathfieldsaye 66, Bendigo 52, Golden Square 51, Harcourt 50, White Hills 33, Eaglehawk 27.
DIVISION THREE
Bendigo 79 lt South Bendigo 80, Strathfieldsaye 98 d Heathcote 57, North Bendigo 110 d Serpentine 64, Kangaroo Flat 91 d Bendigo East 68.
Ladder: South Bendigo 82, Kangaroo Flat 78, North Bendigo 72, Strathfieldsaye 69, Heathcote 40, Bendigo East 37, Bendigo 29, Serpentine 25.
DIVISION FOUR
South Bendigo 75 d Castlemaine 65, Golden Square 72 d Woodbury 71, Marong 81 d Eaglehawk 54, Bendigo 73 lt White Hills 82.
Marong 83, Eaglehawk 71, South Bendigo 54, Woodbury 52, White Hills 52, Golden Square 44, Castlemaine 42, Bendigo East 34.
DIVISION FIVE
Castlemaine v Campbell's Creek N/A, Strathfieldsaye 57 lt Dingee 116, Inglewood 75 d Marong 74, Kangaroo Flat 68 lt Calivil 76.
Ladder: Inglewood 87, Marong 81, Calivil 63, Kangaroo Flat 57, Dingee 34, Strathfieldsaye 34, Castlemaine 30, Campbell's Creek 28.
DIVISION SIX
Marong 75 lt Harcourt 96, Bendigo 81 d South Bendigo 72, Woodbury 104 d Bridgewater 68, White Hills 54 lt Kangaroo Flat 97.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 76, Harcourt 70, South Bendigo 68, Bendigo 67, Woodbury 64, White Hills 37, Bridgewater 34, Marong 16.
DIVISION SEVEN
Heathcote 73 d North Bendigo 46, South Bendigo 50 lt Bendigo VRI 56, Harcourt 55 lt Golden Square 73, Kangaroo Flat 95 d Bendigo East 49.
Ladder: Bendigo VRI 84, Kangaroo Flat 80, Golden Square 66, Bendigo East 44, Harcourt 33, Heathcote 31, South Bendigo 24, North Bendigo 22.
