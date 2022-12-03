A letter from Addy editor Peter Kennedy

Dear Subscriber,
The actual sporting competition, the results and the likelihood of Australia finishing atop the medal tally will not be the things that defines our region in the wake of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, or the things our Games are remembered for.
Less than four years out, Games organisers are coming off a short run to ensure we have the infrastructure, the staff, the actual sporting events and venues all in place, but again, the responsibility that comes with hosting a Commonwealth Games is so much more.
The 2026 Games will be the first staged across multiple cities and in regional locations. It was not that long ago that city-based shock jocks were openly sneering at the prospect of Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton and Gippsland daring to dare dream of what we are going to do.
Make no mistake these Games will be different, but not just because they're being staged across multiple postcodes - that's the obvious part of it all.
The work that is going on - a lot of it behind the scenes, to make sure these Games reflect and honour our First Nations peoples, their incredible heritage, their elders and our united community is something most of us won't see, but it's something we will all benefit from.
Never before have the Games so openly sought to pay respect to Indigenous communities, but there is open embracement of this approach in the lead up to 2026, and our region is leading the way.
Not that long ago, you would be labelled a looney leftie or words far worse for daring to suggest what 2026 Commonwealth Games organisers have sought to do from the outset.
The example they are setting at every step of this incredible journey to 2026 started at the closing ceremony in Birmingham earlier this year.
We've a lot to be grateful here in central Victoria, and beyond.
The 2026 Games will leave a legacy of sporting infrastructure, better roads and footpaths.
There will be a massive volunteer program that will unite our communities.
Spectators from around the world will flock to our city.
There will be world records broken, and sporting dreams fulfilled.
But far better than any of this...
There will be homage paid to our rich Indigenous heritage on a platform and in a way that's never happened before.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
