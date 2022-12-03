Herbert, Martin and Roberts advance to final round of Australian Open

A late triple-bogey in his third round dented Lucas Herbert's hopes of contending for the Australian Open title at Victoria Golf Club.
Herbert was on track to post one of the better rounds of the day when he surged to five-under par through his first 13 holes.
He was within three shots of the lead at one stage, but a triple-bogey seven on the par-fourth 17th hole undid Herbert's good work.
He bounced back to birdie the 18th hole and signed for a three-under par 67 on day three.
He'll go into Sunday's final round in a tie for 15th at three-under par overall - eight shots behind leader Adam Scott.
Fellow Bendigo golf product Andrew Martin is one shot further back heading into day four.
Martin had five birdies, one double-bogey and one bogey in his third round score of two-under par 68.
Belvoir Park teenager Jazy Roberts made the third round cut and will play all four rounds in her women's Australian Open debut.
The young amateur was three-over par through her first six holes on Saturday, but showed great poise to birdie three of her final 11 holes on the testing Victoria layout.
Roberts' even-par round kept her at six-over par for the tournament - right on the third round cut for the top 30 players and ties.
25 amateurs started the women's tournament and Roberts was one of only seven to make it through to Sundays play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.