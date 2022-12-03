Daniels elevated to starting five for the first time in NBA career

Dyson Daniels made his first start in an NBA game on Saturday (AEDT).
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green rewarded the 19-year-old for his recent good form by elevating him to the starting five for the clash with the San Antonio Spurs.
Daniels had four points, five rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans' 117-99 victory.
"(Dyson) was solid. We put him in the game with the mindset of being a really good defender... I'm proud of him," Green said post-match.
The Pelicans have won three games in a row to move to a 14-8 ecord and third place in the western conference.
They face a tougher test next-up against the Denver Nuggets on Monday (AEDT).
The Nuggets also have a 1408 record through 22 games.
