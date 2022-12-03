Bendigo Advertiser

Daniels elevated to starting five for the first time in NBA career

Updated December 4 2022 - 12:41pm, first published December 3 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels in action for the Pelicans. Picture by Getty Images

Dyson Daniels made his first start in an NBA game on Saturday (AEDT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.