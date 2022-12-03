Optometrists are asking the people of Greater Bendigo to donate their pre-loved glasses to help communities in need.
It comes after new research found that on average, 75 per cent of Australian households have at least one pair of optical glasses or sunglasses lying around at home they no longer use.
This equates to a whopping 36 million pairs of unused optical glasses or sunglasses across the country that could be used by those in need.
Heading into the Christmas period, it's the perfect time to help Specsavers Bendigo Marketplace reach its goal of collecting 200,000 pairs of glasses.
To put that into perspective, if the glasses were placed end to end, they could stretch from Bendigo to Greater Bendigo National Park and back.
Bendigo Marketplace Specsavers retail partner Natalie Mitchell says this time of year is a fantastic time to think about donating.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses," she said.
"We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need."
In partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, Specsavers is now into their fourth year of the recycling program, which sees quality glasses and sunglasses being delivered to people in need overseas.
In 2018, Lions Recycle for Sight sent 334,860 pairs of refurbished spectacles to 20 destinations overseas.
OTHER STORIES:
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses," Ms Mitchell said.
"It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making."
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia have donated over 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight and are hoping to collect another 400,000 by the end of 2022 - heading toward a goal of over 1 million pairs of glasses donated only five years since the partnership began.
To head in store to donate any of your own pre-loved glasses, visit Specsavers Bendigo Marketplace at Shop G038 Bendigo Marketplace, 116/120 Mitchell St, Bendigo, or visit specsavers.com.au/stores for more information.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.