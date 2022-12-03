Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo optometrists hope community will dig deep and donate unwanted glasses

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:47pm, first published December 3 2022 - 4:30pm
Matilda Peck (optical assistant), Kevin Doolan (optical assistant) and Dinali Wijewickrama (optometrist) at the Bendigo Marketplace Specsavers Store. Picture supplied

Optometrists are asking the people of Greater Bendigo to donate their pre-loved glasses to help communities in need.

