Police are investigating following a burglary at a Bendigo East supermarket earlier this week.
Investigators have been told an unknown man attended "smashed" his way into the McIvor Highway store at around 1am on November 30.
It is believed the man stole a quantity of mobile phones and meats before fleeing the store.
Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
This comes as police look for a number of motorbikes stolen from the same area last weekend.
Detectives believe unknown offenders gained entry to a number of storage units on Fitt Court between November 25 and 29.
Investigators have released images of the motorcycles in the hope someone may be able to provide information on their current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police station on 5448 1300, Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
