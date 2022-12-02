Roberts shows her class; Herbert and Martin make the cut

Belvoir Park teen sensation Jazy Roberts will play at least the third round of the women's Australian Open after a gutsy second round performance on Friday.
Making her Australian Open debut, Roberts fired a one-over par 74 at Kingston Heath to be in a tie for 37th late in the second round of the feature event.
The top 70 and ties qualified for round three, while the top 30 at the completion of day three on Saturday advance to the final round on Sunday.
Roberts, one of the best amateur players in Australia, improved some 14 places on the leaderboard on day two.
In a solid performance she made one birdie and two bogeys for her round to be six-over par for the tournament.
The halfway cut was 12-over par, which shows just how well Roberts played.
Australian star Hannah Green leads the tournament at 11-under par - two shots clear of Korea's Jiyai Shin.
Bendigo professionals Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin both made the halfway cut in the men's Australian Open.
After starting day two at one-over par, Martin fired a one-under par 69 at Victoria Golf Club that was capped by a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th hole.
The eagle ensured he made the weekend cut and it came one hole after he made a double-bogey on the par-four 17th.
Martin's round consisted of four birdies, one eagle, one double-bogey and three bogeys.
He'll start day three at even-par - one shot behind the players inside the top 30 ahead of Saturday night's cut.
Herbert had a frustrating day at Victoria Golf Club.
He struggled to gain any momentum and finished with a two-over par 72 to be alongside Martin at even-par for the tournament.
The highlight of his round was a brilliant tee shot on the par-three fourth hole which set up one of his three birdies for the day.
Australian David Micheluzzi shares the lead with 2013 US Masters champion Adam Scott at eight-under par.
Scott fired a brilliant 63 on day two to equal the Victoria GC course record.
Tournament favourite Cameron Smith was battling to make the cut.
Late on day two he was right on the cut line at two-over par after he struggled to a 73 on day two.
"That was pretty rubbish out there today," he said.
"I was just really uncomfortable all day, kind of similar to yesterday. I just couldn't quite hit the ball out the middle of the club face for some reason.
"My mind was a little bit foggy, obviously a little bit tired as well.
"But I need to play better than that, even when I am tired. It's probably the easiest this place is going to get."
Smith was looking forward to putting the clubs away at the completion of the tournament.
"I can't wait for sleep. I've played a lot more golf than I thought I would have at the start of the year," he said.
"I'm looking forward to four or five weeks off here and just kind of mentally reset."
Marc Leishman missed the cut after shooting a 75 on day two to be three-over par overall.
- with AAP
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.