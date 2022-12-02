Bendigo Advertiser
Roberts shows her class; Herbert and Martin make the cut

December 2 2022 - 6:00pm
Jazy Roberts outplayed several professional players at the Australian Open.

Belvoir Park teen sensation Jazy Roberts will play at least the third round of the women's Australian Open after a gutsy second round performance on Friday.

