Federal member for Mallee, Anne Webster, is calling on farmers, agricultural peak bodies and other interested organisations to contribute to a parliamentary inquiry into Australia's migration system.
The 'Migration, Pathway to Nation Building' inquiry would help ensure Australia's migration system "better meets existing challenges and sets a clear direction for the coming decades", said Dr Webster, who is deputy chair of the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration.
"Australia as a nation has been built on migrants coming to our shores," the Mildura-based MP said, acknowledging the "huge contribution" of the country's many multicultural communities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Webster said the committee received the inquiry referral from Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil last month and was now seeking input from stakeholders via submissions addressing its terms of reference.
These include the role of permanent migration in nation building, cultural diversity, and social cohesion; immigration as a strategic enabler of vibrant economies and socially sustainable communities in cities and regional hubs; attraction and retention strategies for working migrants to Australia; policy settings to strengthen skilled migrant pathways to permanent residency; and the role of settlement services and vocational training in utilising migrant experiences, knowledge and opportunities.
Submissions to the inquiry, which are due by by Monday, February 13, can be lodged online via the committee's website or by emailing migration@aph.gov.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.