Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Deputy chair of committee seeks input for migration inquiry

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster is encouraging participation in a new parliamentary inquiry into migration.

Federal member for Mallee, Anne Webster, is calling on farmers, agricultural peak bodies and other interested organisations to contribute to a parliamentary inquiry into Australia's migration system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.