People living with disabilities in Bendigo had the chance to celebrate their achievements at an International Day of People Living with Disabilities event held at the Bendigo Library Gardens.
The event featured music, food, sporting demonstrations and information from over 30 local disability organisations.
Organiser and director of SportsRulz Australia, Pam Dawkins, said she couldn't have asked for a better event.
"The interaction with the community has just been amazing. People walking past who have come in and had a look, things like that," she said.
"It's really good because we've got a lot of new organisations moving into Bendigo. It gives us an opportunity to meet each other and network.
"Sometimes we do the same things but finding spaces to do the same things is difficult, so we're looking at how we can share some spaces into the future."
Alongside the event, an art exhibition will be showcased at the Bendigo Library for two weeks, consisting of works from disability organisation participants.
Red Door Community Centre manager Sophie Graham said the exhibition was born out of the passion of participant and "prolific painter" Jacqui Walsh, who held her first exhibition last year.
"[Jacqui] got really excited seeing her artwork up and signing her name for the first time," Ms Graham said.
"She wanted other people who love to create to know what it feels like to be a part of an exhibition."
Ms Graham said she hopes it will lead to annual exhibitions featuring the work of people with disabilities. across Bendigo.
"We're hoping to also have some of our resident artists to take up space in our new art space at the art cave Bendigo Pottery," she said. "Not only create art work but learn how to curate an exhibition or put their art work on to some sort of selling platform, take the next step in their at career."
