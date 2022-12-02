Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo marks International Day of People Living with Disabilities with huge celebration

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
Participants of the Red Door Community Centre at Bendigo's International Day of People Living with Disability. Picture by Noni Hyett

People living with disabilities in Bendigo had the chance to celebrate their achievements at an International Day of People Living with Disabilities event held at the Bendigo Library Gardens.

