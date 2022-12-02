Emergency services have been called to a house fire in Strathfieldsaye this afternoon.
Two CFA brigades and one FRV brigade arrived on scene at 3:54pm, following reports made at 3:47pm of a house fire and black smoke on Marylebone Circuit in Strathfieldsaye.
Emergency crews could be seen extinguishing the flames from around a car in the garage, as smoke blew throughout the damaged house.
CFA Strathfieldsaye captain Matt McCarthy said there was no one in the house, and when they arrived on the scene there was smoke coming from the roof, with explosions coming from the garage.
A hot rod which was in the garage has been completely destroyed.
Crews worked to contain the fire to two rooms and the ceiling, before being removed from the house for safety and extinguishing the fire from outside of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire under control by about 4:20pm.
It is not yet known how the fire started, or whether it is being treated as suspicious. An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will be undertaken.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
