Melbourne Girls Grammar will help two families affected by the recent floods in Victoria and New South Wales by providing their daughter with a scholarship to study and board at the school in Melbourne.
The school is offering a boarding scholarship to two families who have been directly affected by the floods and are dealing with the traumatic impact of extreme weather and flooding.
The special scholarship, offered in addition to the regular scholarships, is available to girls who will be studying Year 9 in 2023.
"As a school community, we stand together to recognise and support those residents who are affected by the devastation of this ongoing state of emergency and the resulting displacement," Melbourne Girls Grammar Principal Dr Toni Meath said.
"We hope we will be able to make a difference for a couple of families who have really suffered from the recent floods."
Successful recipients of this special scholarship will receive remission for a large portion of their tuition and boarding fees for the duration of their schooling at Melbourne Girls Grammar - from the point of entry until graduation in Year 12.
"The Melbourne Girls Grammar community understands the importance of providing educational opportunities to young people," Dr Meath said.
"Our scholarship program provides girls who have potential and who can demonstrate how access to an education at the school can advance their academic study, passion for learning and alignment to the values of the school a chance to study within a vibrant and supportive community.
"The selected scholars will belong to our boarding family and receive the support they need in their new living and educational environment in Melbourne."
The Melbourne Girls Grammar Boarding House is home to about 90 girls from regional areas in Australia, and indigenous scholars and international students.
If your family or a family you know who has been impacted by the floods and have a daughter in Year 8, encourage them to apply for this scholarship via this website, or by contacting the school directly.
Applications close December 18, 2022.
