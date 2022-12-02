Skipper back on deck to help spark Redbacks' season

Last summer Bendigo United lost five matches for the entire BDCA home and away season.
Four games into the new season the Redbacks have already lost four matches without a victory.
The absence of skipper Clayton Holmes played a role in the Redbacks' slow start, but the good news for the club is he'll play his first game of the season in Saturday's clash with bottom side Huntly North.
Holmes, who tied for the BDCA Cricketer of the Year award with Strathdale's Cameron Taylor last summer, missed the first four games as he recovered from a shoulder injury suffered during football season.
His explosive batting at the top of the order has been sorely missed.
The other addition to the Redbacks' squad for Saturday is club great Nick Crawford.
The veteran off-spinner has played one first XI game since the 2016-17 grand final. With Will Thrum unavailable, Crawford will play a major role with the ball against the Power.
With games to come before the Christmas break against Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst, the Redbacks must dispose of the Power to build some momentum.
READ MORE: Weekend cricket teams
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
It's a similar story for the winless Sandhurst.
The Dragons entered the season with high hopes after a busy off-season recruiting spree, but four rounds in they only have one draw to show for it.
On Saturday they face a White Hills side that has won its past two games.
At the start of the season the Dragons would have penciled in this game as a victory, but they'll need to find some form with the bat if they're to break their duck.
The BDCA's top two teams - Strathfieldsaye and Strathdale-Maristians - meet for the first time since the Suns won last season's grand final.
It's the first major test for a Strathfieldsaye side that's three wins this season have come against three of the bottom four teams.
The Jets did defeat the Suns twice last season, so they have every reason to feel confident they can topple the flag favourites.
In the remaining two matches, Kangaroo Flat will look to consolidate its top-four place when it travels to Canterbury Park to play fifth-placed Eaglehawk.
The Roos bowling has been weakened by the unavailability of Adam Burns.
In the final match of the round, Bendigo should bounce back from last week's defeat by proving too good for Golden Square.
