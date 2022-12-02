Graham, Sonoko close in on InterDominion final berth

Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham expects stable star Nephew Of Sonoko to run another bold race in Saturday night's third round of InterDominion heats at Geelong.
Nephew Of Sonoko won a second round heat at Shepparton on Tuesday night to move into fifth place on the points table heading into the last rounds of heats.
The Shepparton victory all but guaranteed the six-year-old a place in the final at Melton on December 10, but that doesn't mean Graham has plans to take it easy on the trotter in the last round of heats.
"We'll be out there and giving it our all,'' Graham said.
"We'll be trying our best to win the race if we can. We won't just go around for the sake of it."
The top 12-ranked horses at the end of the heats qualify for the final.
Nephew Of Sonoko has handled the testing nature of the series well.
He pulled up well from last Saturday night's opening heat and Graham liked what he saw from the trotter following the Shepparton victory.
"He seems to eat up well after the hard runs and he feels nice when I work him,'' Graham said.
"I had an inkling he'd find the quick back-up to his liking because he's such a good doing horse.
"He can race a little keen at times, but he's a fairly laid back character."
Nephew Of Sonoko is Graham's second Inter Dominion heat winner. He prepared Viva La Fever to win a trotters' heat 15 years ago.
Bendigo-based trotters Parisian Artiste and Zarem and the Muckleford-based Sundons Courage are in the hunt for a finals berth.
Sundons Courage, trained by Chris Angove, is 10th on the points table going into the final round of heats, with the Alex Ashwood-prepared Parisian Artiste three points behind in equal 12th and Carla Innes-Goodridge-trained Zarem two points further behind and outside of the final field at this stage.
Parisian Artiste has a good opportunity to finish inside the top four in his final heat after drawing inside of the second row behind the smart Just Believe.
From there he should get a good trail and be given every chance to finish in the money.
In the pacers division, the Julie Douglas-trained Torrid Saint is right on the border of qualifying for the finals.
The good news is he has drawn the pole in Saturday night's heat which gives him a great opportunity to earn enough points to force his way into the final.
Trotters points leaders: 32 Just Believe; 29 Bolt For Brilliance, Queen Elida; 26 Mufasa Metro; 24 Nephew Of Sonoko; 22 Ofortuna, Majestuoso; 20 Always Ready, Hatchback; 19 Sundons Courage; 17 Always Hugo; 16 Majestic Harry, Parisian Artiste, Brandlo Prince; 14 Chinese Whisper, Zarem, Robbie Royale.
Pacers points leaders: 32 Honolulu Bay; 27 Act Now, Mach Dan; 26 Expensive Ego; 25 Better Eclipse; 24 Narutac Prince; 23 Spirit Of St Louis; 21 Beyond Delight; 20 Bundoran; 19 Zeuss Bromac; 18 Majestic Cruiser; 16 Pete Said So, Torrid Saint, Wolf Stride.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.