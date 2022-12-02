Bendigo Advertiser

Graham, Sonoko close in on InterDominion final berth

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Graham with his in-form trotter Nephew Of Sonoko. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham expects stable star Nephew Of Sonoko to run another bold race in Saturday night's third round of InterDominion heats at Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.