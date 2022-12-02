Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 2

THE Bendigo Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association Most Valuable Player rankings after round two.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
AXE Creek and Marong will be both hunting their first wins of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season when they face off in round three starting Saturday.
Both the Cowboys and Panthers have a loss and a draw after the opening two rounds of the season and will lock horns at Longlea.
Marong will be hoping for a much better showing with the bat if it's to get over the line after being bowled out for just 79 against Spring Gully last week, while they had been 2-2 against Mandurang in round one before day two was washed out.
In other round three games, Spring Gully plays California Gully, Mandurang meets United and West Bendigo takes on Sedgwick at JG Edwards Oval from 1.30pm.
