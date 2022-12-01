Bendigo Advertiser

ATHLETICS: Bendigo clubs determined to turn the heat up on Ballarat

Updated December 2 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Emma Berg.

SOUTH Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers will turn up the heat on division two rival Ballarat Harriers in Saturday's sixth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.