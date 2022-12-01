ATHLETICS: Bendigo clubs determined to turn the heat up on Ballarat

SOUTH Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers will turn up the heat on division two rival Ballarat Harriers in Saturday's sixth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action.
As the second half of the season kicks off, Ballarat Harriers and South Bendigo are locked on 20 points, and Bendigo Harriers is on 17.
Points from rounds one, three, four and five have been allocated, but ladders are not fully complete as Geelong's re-scheduled second round will be run on January 7 at Landy Field.
Under the AVSL format the top five in each division qualify for play-offs in March and bottom five are in the relegation/promotion play-offs.
In premier division, Eaglehawk is second on 43 points as Diamond Valley, 47, leads the way.
Both clubs have used the PowerPlay in which they doubled their points from that round.
Athletics Essendon has scored 36 points and yet to use its PowerPlay.
In Saturday's field and track action at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill it will be South Bendigo which looks to the in-form Emma Berg, Rhys Hansen, Oliver Muggleton, Kai Norton and Joan Self to lead the way.
A dual national shot put champion, Berg will be in flight one at the circle nearest to the finishing post.
In last Saturday's round the gun field athlete marked a best of 40.30m, which broke her own Centre record set three years ago.
For Hansen and Norton the meet will be their final tune-up for the Australian All-Schools championships being run from December 9-11 in Adelaide.
Hansen will contest the under-15 pole vault in Adelaide, while Norton's campaign in the under-14 class will be hammer, javelin and shot put.
Another member of the Big V team bound for Adelaide is Kate Wilson from Eaglehawk AC to contest the under-14 3000m walk and high jump.
The Harriers' squad for the Bendigo round includes Anne Buckley, Geoff and Neil Shaw, Yvette Palmer, Geoff Jordan, Ruth Sandeman, Charli and Keelan McInerney, Rebecca Soulsby, Connor and Peter Clarke, the Evans clan, Hunter Gill and Ian Wellard.
Field and track action at Flora Hill begins at 1.30pm when the sprint hurdles of 110m, 100m, 90m and 80m are run.
A big track program includes 100m, 400m, 1500m, and a non-scoring 3000m and 5000m run.
Flights of javelin, shot put and triple jump will be on throughout the afternoon.
AN EXCITING battle between daughter and mother played out in Thursday night's third leg of Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 17 lined up for the Hilson Builders-sponsored 1000m at the Retreat Road complex.
After conceding a 20-second start to her mum, Andrea Smith, it was April Wainwright who charged to an impressive victory in the 2 1/2 lap contest.
Smith took the lead just a few metres before the bell to signal last lap was sounded by Mark Perdon.
Racing from the backmark of 1:35, Kade McCay was powering on, but so too was April Wainwright, 50 seconds.
Wainwright surged past Smith and then to the line to claim victory in a time of 3:38 as Smith was just five seconds behind in an actual time of 4:33.
Victorious in the first of the 10-leg series, McCay took fastest time honours in 3:01 as Kelvin Niblett and Richard Marchingo were next to finish.
The series rolls on next Thursday from 7.15pm at the Retreat Road track when the Bendigo Living Plant Hire-sponsored 1200m will be run.
Results from Thursday night's racing:
April Wainright 50 seconds, 3:38; Andrea Smith 30, 4:03; Kade McCay 1.35, 3:01 (FT); Kelvin Niblett 1:05, 3:34; Richard Marchingo 30, 4:11; Greg Hilson 1:20, 3:27 (2nd FT); Justine Babitsch 25, 4:23; Paul Viggers 1:10, 3:40; Jack Norris 35, 4:15; Bradie Sheldon 1:05, 3:46; Keelan McInerney 1:10, 3:42; Rebecca Soulsby 25, 4:28; Renae Graham 10, 4:43; Katie Graham 35, 4:19; John Justice 0, 4:56; Tim Sullivan 50, 4:07; Geoff Jordan 50, 4:15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.