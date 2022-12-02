LAWN BOWLS: Weekend pennant hits halfway mark of season

THE halfway point of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season is reached this weekend.
Round nine gets under way tonight with the second Friday night match of the season when Bendigo East hosts Marong.
The round continues on Saturday afternoon with games at Moama, Bendigo, Inglewood and Kangaroo Flat.
It shapes as a tough closing out of the first half of the season for Kangaroo Flat, which has been the big sliders of the competition.
The Roos head into round nine on the bottom of the ladder with just one win and have to confront top side South Bendigo.
The Diggers are the three-time defending premiers - as well as state pennant reigning champions - and are again shaping as the benchmark of the competition that have been superbly led by the rink of coach Brad Holland, which is yet to be beaten and is +77 shots from seven games (there has been one washout).
* Saturday's games - Moama v Castlemaine, Bendigo v Eaglehawk, Inglewood v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo. Games start at 1.30pm.
1. SOUTH BENDIGO
Points - 104 Shots - +109 Form - WWWWL
2. MOAMA
Points - 100 Shots - +80 Form - WWWLW
3. GOLDEN SQUARE
Points - 92 Shots - +105 Form - WLWWW
4. BENDIGO
Points - 88 Shots - +5 Form - LWWWL
5. BENDIGO EAST
Points - 77 Shots - +16 Form - LWLLW
6. EAGLEHAWK
Points - 64 Shots - -39 Form - WLLWW
7. MARONG
Points - 53 Shots - -60 Form - LWWLL
8. CASTLEMAINE
Points - 52 Shots - -67 Form - WLLLW
9. INGLEWOOD
Points - 46 Shots - -101 Form - LLLLL
10. KANGAROO FLAT
Points - 44 Shots - -48 Form - LLLWL
ROUND 1
Moama 97 def Kangaroo Flat 77
South Bendigo 81 def Eaglehawk 64
Bendigo 86 def Golden Square 80
Bendigo East 77 def Castlemaine 73
Inglewood 82 def Marong 78
ROUND 2
South Bendigo dr Golden Square
Bendigo East dr Moama
Bendigo dr Marong
Inglewood dr Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat dr Eaglehawk
ROUND 3
Golden Square 104 def Eaglehawk 61
Bendigo East 90 def Kangaroo Flat 53
Bendigo 86 def Castlemaine 59
South Bendigo 89 def Marong 64
Inglewood dr Moama
ROUND 4
Eaglehawk 84 def Marong 54
Moama 88 def Bendigo 67
Bendigo East 83 def Inglewood 65
Golden Square 87 def Kangaroo Flat 76
Castlemaine 83 def South Bendigo 73
ROUND 5
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Inglewood 50
South Bendigo 86 def Moama 62
Eaglehawk 95 def Castlemaine 77
Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 67
Golden Square 72 def Marong 70
ROUND 6
Moama 94 def Eaglehawk 56
Golden Square 92 def Castlemaine 63
Marong 79 def Kangaroo Flat 75
South Bendigo 69 def Bendigo East 67
Bendigo 77 def Inglewood 75
ROUND 7
South Bendigo 91 def Inglewood 68
Moama 78 def Golden Square 66
Bendigo 80 def Kangaroo Flat 69
Marong 85 def Castlemaine 75
Bendigo East 78 def Eaglehawk 73
ROUND 8
Golden Square 99 def Bendigo East 61
South Bendigo 89 def Bendigo 61
Eaglehawk 77 def Inglewood 61
Moama 95 def Marong 82
Castlemaine 78 def Kangaroo Flat 67
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.