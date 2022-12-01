While candidates made a last play for votes and electors lined up at the booths, a competition of quite a different kind was underway at the Bendigo showgrounds last weekend.
For the first time since 2019 the National Shearing and Wool Handling competitions were going ahead - and this time in Bendigo - with 180 competitors and 2000 sheep taking part.
While spectator numbers were down for the two-day event, the crowd had come from all over the country, and across the ditch, to watch the "leaders of the industry" get down to business.
On Friday night the top Australian shearers and wool handlers of 2019 faced off against the cream of the Long White Cloud in the Trans-Tasman Cup.
New Zealand enjoyed a narrow win in the blade shearing and wool handling events.
In the machine shearing, Australia's Daniel McIntyre, Nathan Meaney and Sam McKrill faced off against Kiwis Leon Samuels, Stacey Te Huia and Nathan Stratford.
Blatant barracking and lively commentary from emcee Darren Bone - "He's getting the moves like [Mick] Jagger there!" - roused onlookers to a state of high excitement as the shearers each worked their way through six merino wethers and six cross-bred lambs.
With the enthusiastic crowd behind them, the home team romped it in by more than a minute.
Honours were thus split between the rivals, with Australia taking the overall competition on points.
The top three shearers will make the Australian team and travel to Edinburgh next year for the Golden Shears Championships.
Shearer David Kemp, from Seymour, described the skills on display in the event as "the pinnacle" for the trade.
"There's a lot of prestige in getting your name in that competition.
"That's the ultimate, from a shearer's point of view. It's what all the young people aspire to."
On Saturday Daniel McIntyre took out the open shearing category of the national title events, with Mark Purcell the new open wool handling champion and John Della winning open blade shearing.
Tasmania won the national teams event.
The senior development category went to Brandon Bone, with Danielle Maugher taking intermediate development and Ella Picker the novice development prize.
Also happening over the weekend was the Bendigo Agriculture Show Shearing and Wool Handling competition, held over from the flood-cancelled Bendigo Show.
That competition saw 94 shearers compete in five events and 48 wool handlers in three.
