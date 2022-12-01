Bendigo Advertiser

Herbert digs deep on testing opening day at Australian Open

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:56pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert launches a tee shot on his opening hole in round one. Picture by Golf Australia

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert made a solid start to his Australian Open campaign in Melbourne on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.