Herbert digs deep on testing opening day at Australian Open

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert made a solid start to his Australian Open campaign in Melbourne on Thursday.
Herbert fired a two-under par 70 at Kingston Heath to be five shots behind leader David Micheluzzi.
However, Herbert played the more difficult Kingston Heath layout, while Micheluzzi played at the Victoria Golf Club.
Herbert's round of 70 was only one shot behind the best score of the morning groups at Kingston Heath.
The 26-year-old was two-over par through his first nine holes, but recovered with four birdies on his second nine.
He'll play at Victoria Golf Club in his second round on Friday afternoon.
Fellow Neangar Park product Andrew Martin will also be at Victoria on Friday.
Martin enters the second round at one-over par after an up-and-down opening day.
The Victorian PGA champion birdied his first two holes at Kingston Heath.
He gave those shots back with a double-bogey on the par-four fifth.
Back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh lifted Martin up the leaderboard, but the rest of his round was a grind.
Bogeys on the eighth, 14th and 15th saw him slide into black figures.
Tournament favourites Cameron Smith and Adam Scott shots round of one-over par and one-under par respectively. Smith played at Victoria, while Scott played Kingston Heath.
Promising Belvoir Park amateur Jazy Roberts didn't look out of place in the biggest event of her golfing career.
Roberts played the Victoria Golf Club on day one of the women's Australian Open and shot a five-over par 77.
The young gun was even-par through her first 11 holes, but lost five shots over her final seven holes.
Roberts will be able to say she had the same score in her Australian Open debut as Australia's greatest female player Karrie Webb.
Webb also opened the tournament at Victoria with a five-over par 77.
Grace Kim leads the tournament at seven-under par, with Hannah Green two shots back. Kim and Green both played Kingston Heath on day one.
