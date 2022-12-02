Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo couple, Sandy and Craig Gaffee, recognised with Blue Ribbon Foundation award

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Sandy and Craig Gaffee are dedicated to helping their local community. Picture: Supplied.

Bendigo couple Sandy and Craig Gaffee have been awarded the Chairman's Community Service Medal by The Blue Ribbon Foundation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their local branch and their community.

