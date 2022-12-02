Bendigo couple Sandy and Craig Gaffee have been awarded the Chairman's Community Service Medal by The Blue Ribbon Foundation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their local branch and their community.
The Blue Ribbon Foundation commemorates police members who have fallen in the line of duty and preserves their memory.
The organisation raises funds to ensure there's adequate hospital facilities for people in the community, but especially for members of the police force that might get injured in the line of duty.
Ms Gaffee joined the Blue Ribbon Foundation for 13 years ago, with her husband Craig joining the organisation after his wife.
The couple both wanted to be a part of something that supported their local community and paid respects to police members who were no longer with us.
They have been heavily involved in Blue Ribbon Foundation events in central Victoria, including organising the National Police Remembrance Day services in Bendigo.
"[I was] really honoured," Sandy Gaffee said of receiving the award.
She said she felt a mix of emotions.
The Gaffees unknowingly attended a Christmas function last week for the Bendigo Blue Ribbon Foundation, where they were presented with their award.
"It was a really lovely surprise that I had ever expected at all," Ms Gaffee said.
"It gave me a shock. But a good shock.
"You just don't expect it and you don't do it for [the recognition]."
She said the unexpected nature of it and the lengths the organisation went to to be able to give them the award was touching.
"We're very appreciative of the work Bendigo Blue Ribbon did to organise it," she said.
Ms Gaffee modestly said even though the award was in her and her husband's name, she saw it as not a personal achievement but rather an achievement and win for her community.
"You don't do it for your own benefit," she said.
Mr Gaffee said it was nice to be recognised and awarded, but also wanted to acknowledge the efforts of his fellow Blue Ribbon members and the committee.
He said hospitals particularly need as much funding as they could get, and the work they did with the foundation was important because it helped to raise funds, and give back to the community, while also recognising police members who had died and keeping their memory alive.
Ms Gaffee said all the money raised goes back into the local community.
"By supporting the Bendigo Blue Ribbon, you're actually supporting Bendigo," Ms Gaffee said.
"You're helping your community.
"And most importantly, remembering those who've died in the line of duty."
