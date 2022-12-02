CRICKET: Lisa McCabe added to ICC umpire development panel

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Female first for cricket umpiring in Bendigo
BENDIGO'S Lisa McCabe has taken another major step forward in her cricket umpiring career by being elevated to the ICC panel of development umpires.
McCabe is one of about just 60 umpires worldwide to be included in the latest development panel, opening the door to the next level of games she can officiate in.
She is one of just four Australian females on the panel, with her selection following a big past three years that has included Premier Cricket men's first XI in Melbourne, Cricket Australia's men's second XI competition, Women's National Cricket League games and her first foray into the Women's Big Bash League.
"What I have been doing over the past three years has been watched by the ICC (International Cricket Council) and has now got me to this point, which is really exciting," McCabe said this week.
"By being included on this development panel it means umpires can be promoted to any ICC-affiliated game throughout the world.
"Obviously, it's not going to be men's Test matches that are umpired by the elite panel, but it opens the door for opportunities at under-19 World Cups and the Commonwealth Games and so forth... it's essentially involving high-end female cricket and all the under-age level.
"It's a really exciting opportunity and I think for me being part of this panel, umpiring a women's World Cup match would be my dream.
"I do realise that will be hard to get to, but the chance to potentially travel around the world and umpire a bit of cricket, you can't go wrong with that and this panel has opened the door to those opportunities to, hopefully, come my way."
McCabe being elevated to the ICC umpires development panel comes seven years after she created history in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
It was in October of 2015 when McCabe became the first female to umpire a senior BDCA game when she officiated the Strathdale-Maristians vs Kangaroo Flat second XI game at Bell Oval.
"When I first took up umpiring I thought, geez, it would be good if I could get to do a WBBL match one day and I've now had four, but being part of a panel like this certainly wasn't part of my realm of possibility back then," McCabe said.
"But like the way I have approached everything with my umpiring, I will take it as it comes.
"I've always been one to try to have a crack at new things and keep on improving."
McCabe will umpire the Premier Cricket women's first XI match between Box Hill and Carlton this weekend.
