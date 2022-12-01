Bendigo Advertiser
Kyneton woman and family violence victim Alicia Little was wrongfully charged with DV assault

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:16pm
Lee Little (centre) says the extent of her daughter's abuse and lack of police support was horrible. (Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS)

A Victorian woman killed by her partner was wrongfully accused of perpetrating family violence against him, an inquest has been told.

