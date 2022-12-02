Water ski medals for trio at IWWF Oceania Championships in Mulwala

THREE Bendigo competitors have won medals representing Australia in the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation Oceania Championships.
The trio of Ben Greenwell (barefoot), Jason Sleep (disabled division) and Lee Bray (tournament waterski division) competed in the championships held at the Max Kirwin Waterski Park in Mulwala.
Sleep won gold in the disabled division for slalom, trick and overall and also set a new pending world trick record.
Greenwell won silver in the barefoot senior men's jump and overall, while he was also part of the team that won the overall team's event.
And Bray was the silver medallist in the over 35 tournament waterski men's trick event, while also placing fourth in slalom.
The trio overcame a disrupted lead-up to the tournament given the impact recent flooding had on their ability to train for the four-day event at Mulwala.
"Bridgewater has basically been closed up until now and we lost our slalom course and jumps after the flooding," said Bray, who is vice-president of the Bridgewater Water Ski Club.
"We've had to drive all around Victoria and New South Wales avoiding road closures so we could get to training sites such as Lake Boga and Mulwala, so it was very disruptive compared to what we're used to.
"So it was good that all the effort paid off. We all managed to ski fairly solidly on the back of not having a normal lead-up."
The IWWF Oceania Chapionships featured six divisions of waterskiing - tournament, barefoot, show skiing, ski racing, disabled and wakeboarding.
