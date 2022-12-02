Bendigo Advertiser

Water ski medals for trio at IWWF Oceania Championships in Mulwala

Updated December 2 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 11:39am
Bendigo water skiers Ben Greenwell, Jason Sleep and Lee Bray after representing Australia at Mulwala. Picture by Kym Bond.

THREE Bendigo competitors have won medals representing Australia in the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation Oceania Championships.

