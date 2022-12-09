CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
Wondering where to find all the great Christmas events? Check out our comprehensive list here.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
Our markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Still looking for a one of a kind gift? Want to buy your special someone a sweet treat?
Head along to one of Bendigo's most loved events, the Moonlight Market.
This market event will feature a licensed bar, food trucks, about 70 stalls, live music, face painting, hair braiding and much more.
Featuring a licensed bar, food trucks, artisan stalls, live music and art.
Where: Dai Gum San (The Golden Dragon Museum), Bendigo.
When: Saturday, December 10, from 5pm to 9pm.
The Inglewood Lions Bridgewater Market is a friendly, country market held on the second Saturday of the month.
$15 per site (if you do not have your public liability insurance) or $10 per site if you do.
Contact Deb Coon 0417 834 342.
Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood.
When: Saturday, December 10, 9am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Maldon Market: Hand Made, Home Grown is a monthly event that celebrates farmers and producers.
This market features the very best hand made products and home grown produce.
Held on the second Sunday of every month. For further information, click here.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, 1 Church Street, Maldon.
When: Saturday, December 11, 9am to 1.30pm.
Take a trip to Malmsbury this weekend and have a look, purchase from the stalls set up around the town hall.
There will be gifts perfect for a sustainable Christmas.
For further information, click here.
Where: Malmsbury Town Hall, 91 Mollison Street, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, December 11, from 9am.
