FOOTBALL: AFLCV to introduce new under-18s competition in 2023

AFL Central Victoria will introduce a new under-18 football competition next year.
The competition will run under the banner of AFLCV and be open to all clubs in the region who wish to participate in it.
At this stage the competition has only been locked in for next year, with the first block of teams confirmed to participate in it from the Loddon Valley league.
The LVFNL under-18 competition that has been batting for numbers for years was this year reduced to just four teams - Marong, Bridgewater, Inglewood and the composite East Loddon serving the towns of Dingee, Mitiamo, Raywood, Serpentine and surrounding areas.
The new AFLCV competition means for next year there will be no under-18s in the LVFNL, but president Simon Tuohey understands all four clubs that participated this year will play in the new league in 2023.
The new league follows an AFLCV review earlier this year into the region's under-18 football competitions that focused on the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues, with a key objective to "maximise participation for this age group where the risk of drop out is high".
"The commission made a commitment to the Loddon Valley league that if they decided not to run under-18s next year then we would run a competition under the AFL Central Victoria banner, so that's what is happening for 2023," AFLCV region manager Craig Armstead said.
"At this stage the clubs that competed in the Loddon Valley under-18s this year have indicated they will have a side again 2023, so that will be a starting point.
"We're hoping to get another team or teams out of the Loddon Valley as well, but because this competition is run under the umbrella of AFL Central Victoria it will be open to any club in region.
"For example if a Maryborough-Castlemaine District league club wanted to field a team then they would be able to do so.
"At this stage we think we've got five teams as a starting point and would hope to get more confirmed.
"There is also the scenario where if clubs may only have the numbers for half a team, can we combine them with another team to get the numbers for a full side to participate?
"We've got data as to what numbers clubs have available and we'll work with clubs to see what opportunities there could be."
Armstead indicated that one of the key focuses for the fixturing would be to ensure that participating teams would be able to play on the same day as the rest of their club as often as possible throughout the season.
"Wherever we can we'd do our best to fixture an under-18 team playing at home on the same day as their seniors and reserves and netball," Armstead said.
"We know we're not going to be able to get that 100 per cent of the time, but we'll endeavour to do it as much as possible.
"We want to make it as good a competition as we can, so we'll leave the door open as long as we can to try to get as many teams as possible participating.
"To assist with this new competition we're going to bring on someone at AFLCV to run it, so we're going to give it a full-on go with as many teams as possible."
LVFNL chairman Tuohey said from the outset when the AFLCV third-tier review was announced he would welcome any model that could maximise participation at under-18 level.
"We believe this is a competition that has room to grow and prosper," Tuohey said.
"We've got to try to do something to give our kids every opportunity to play."
In contrast, the Heathcote District league has made it clear throughout the review process that it didn't support any change in under-18 format that would alter the status quo of its competition.
The BFNL in response to the third-tier review indicated that it "probably don't see there's any great need for change" regarding its under-18 competition, which this year had a full quota of 10 teams for the first time since 2016.
