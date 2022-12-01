Career-best game for Daniels as Pelicans thump Raptors

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels had the best game of his short NBA career in the New Orleans Pelicans big win over the Toronto Raptors.
With the Pelicans missing regular starters CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, Daniels was given extended playing time and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
The 19-year-old had 14 points (career-high), nine assists (career-high), eight rebounds and one steal in the Pelicans 126-108 victory.
He made six of his nine field goal attempts, including one three-point bomb, and his defence was first-class.
"He was huge for us,'' Pelicans' coach Willie Green said of Daniels.
"It's funny watching him play, he's just getting better and better the more he gets time.
"His poise, he makes really good plays, nine assists, eight rebounds and 14 points - close to a triple-double, from a 19-year-old young man, it's impressive."
Daniels' first stint on the court helped set up the win.
He entered the game late in the first quarter and didn't have a break until late in the second term.
In 11:24 of court time, Daniels had eight points, five assists and three rebounds as the Pelicans raced to a 27-point half-time victory.
The Raptors made a run at the Pelicans in the second-half, but the home side held firm.
"I'm very confident as I build in more and more each game,'' Daniels said after the game.
"The coaches are putting trust in me as well, putting me out there, giving me the minutes and letting me run the team with the ball as well.
"I'm feeling comfortable and I want to keep building, keep making the right decision and keep playing hard."
Daniels flirted with his first career triple-double, eventually finishing just one assist and two rebounds short of the statistical milestone.
The Pelicans, who moved to a 13-8 record, next play the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday (AEDT).
