Doubts and cancellations for track cycling events after Tom Flood upgrade delays

Bendigo's two biggest track cycling events have been impacted by delays to upgrades at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Bendigo District Cycling Club has been forced to cancel its annual Christmas carnival and there is also doubt for the 2023 Bendigo International Madison.
BDCC vice president Darren Casey said it was a disappointing outcome.
"After all of the flooding in and around Echuca it has unfortunately held up the upgrade project as a lot of the materials that were being used were coming from that area," Casey said.
"The weather during recent months has caused so much havoc for both sport and business and it's all out of our control as the council are also at the mercy of the sub-contractors."
The $1.1m upgrade at Tom Flood includes a complete overhaul of the central grassed area and involves the installation of a new drainage system and playing surface.
Since it commenced in July this year there has been no access to the cycling track which surrounds the central area, which has also pushed back the start of the BDCC's overall summer track season.
The initial plan was to have the project completed by mid-November.
COGB manager active and healthy communities Amy Johnston said material supplies had caused the delay.
"These circumstances have delayed the ability for City engaged contractors to access the supply of sports field sand from the Echuca based quarry for the surface preparation," Johnston said.
"Quarry supplier pending favourable weather and no more flooding will have delivery of the sand by mid to late January with grass expected to be available from the last week of January for laying in the first week of February."
However, given that race commissaries require the central area to officiate the event a big cloud looms over the Madison.
"We anticipate that these issues will be resolved within the new calendar year however as a result timing for project completion will have an impact on the Bendigo International Madison, club track cycling and athletics," Johnston said.
"The impact on the Madison event will be the inability to combine athletics within the program.
"Turf sports grasses will not be established to a surface quality that would allow the athletics carnival to run safely.
"This will not limit the cycling at this event and/or the usual staging requirements for the event on the sports field."
