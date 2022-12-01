There's nothing like a Saturday during summer for Bendigo sportsman Greg Thomas.
It begins with the weekly club competition at his home golf course at Neangar Park before he puts on the pads for Sedgwick in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Just last weekend Thomas, who plays off a tidy handicap of plus one, fired a one-under par off-the-stick in the morning, before heading off to the cricket field where he opened for the Rams and made 109.
"Playing both sports certainly makes it a long day and it takes a fair bit of mental strength, but it's something I love doing.
"I'd always rather be out playing sports than sitting at home on the couch as they are both a great way to get outdoors and relax with some mates."
On the cricket field he was alongside team-mate Bailey Ilsley who notched a century and a five-wicket haul during the Rams' victory over Mandurang.
"It was unreal to be part of a partnership like that," Ilsley said earlier in the week
"A couple of seasons ago before Thommo had the year off we opened together and he made a lot of runs, but I struggled a bit, so it was good to be out there with him again and both of us make a few runs."
Thomas' round at Neangar saw him at one-under after the front-nine, before he carded his second birdie of the day on the par-five 17th.
On the par-four 18th he carded his only dropped hole for the day to move him back to one-under, spot on his handicap.
"We were riding around in carts on Saturday which made the day a bit easier," he said.
"I love my golf and with the Neangar club championships coming this weekend and I wanted to make sure I'm out playing.
"They are on for the next three weeks so it's going to be golf in the morning and cricket in the afternoon which isn't ideal but.
"But I always like to make sure I am available for cricket as I would never want to let the boys down."
Neangar Park club championships begin this Saturday and will be held for the next three Saturdays with the final round scheduled for December 17.
Thomas and the Rams are back in action again this weekend when Sedgwick takes on West Bendigo during round three of the Emu Valley season.
The Rams currently sit on top of the division one ladder ahead of Emu Creek and Spring Gully.
