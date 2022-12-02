Bendigo Taekwondo athletes primed for home-soil national championships

FOUR Bendigo Taekwondo athletes are set to compete at this weekend's national championships.
The tournament will see competitors from across the country converge on Red Energy Arena for two days of non-stop action.
Among the competitors are Bendigo Taekwondo's Abbie Growse, Neriah Davies, Marcia Arnold and club head instructor David Atkinson.
"We've all been hard at work training and we're ready to go," Atkinson said.
He and Arnold are no strangers to competing on the elite national level, however, for Growse and Davies the tournament marks their first occasion.
"They've been training well and we've just been trying to keep everything as normal as possible for them," Atkinson said.
"We've been keeping it as low-key as possible for them so they don't get overawed."
All four of the Bendigo Taekwondo members will be competing within the poomsae discipline.
Other disciplines at nationals include Kyorugi sparring and board breaking.
There will also be a feature event in the marquee Fight Night on Saturday which will decide the gold and silver medallists within the world championship weight divisions.
Australian Taekwondo CEO Heather Garriock was delighted to showcase the sport's national tournament in regional Victoria.
"We're excited to return to Bendigo with a new-look event for the local region to enjoy and the opportunity to showcase taekwondo's fight night in a way not seen before," Garriock said.
"Event feedback from our 2021 National Championships showed 37 per cent of state representation came from Victoria, followed by New South Wales at 28 per cent.
"We took this information into consideration when determining the location for this year's event."
Action begins on Saturday morning with the final events to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.