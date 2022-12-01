McMillan edges out Christensen siblings in 10km championship

ECHUCA-BASED schoolteacher Glenn McMillan marked an impressive victory in Tuesday night's running of the Leigh Purtill 10,000m championship at Athletics Bendigo's complex in Flora Hill.
Racing in Bendigo University's colours, McMillan completed the gruelling 25-lap contest on the Retreat Road track in 34 minutes 33.41 seconds.
A field of 10 contested the event which honours one of Bendigo region's finest long-distance runners.
McMillan took the lead from the gun as the Christensen brothers, Josh and Liam, worked hard to stay within a few metres across the opening five laps.
By the 4000m mark, McMillan was 10 seconds clear of Liam Christensen.
The margin was 14 seconds by the halfway mark. In the end, McMillan was 28 seconds clear of Liam Christensen, with Josh Christensen a gallant third.
McMillan kicked off another Victorian Athletics League season by winning the 1600m at Essendon in 2:43.54.
Age category winners in the first of Athletics Bendigo's track classics for the 2022-23 season were University's Andrew Creer, 50-plus, and Bendigo Harriers' Hunter Gill, 70-plus.
Tuesday night's racing, part of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed series, began with the combined 2000m and 800m.
Racing on invitational basis, Paul Viggers ran the 2000m in 8:20.15 as Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers was runner-up in 8:32 from Larry Abel, 8:46, also on invitation.
A closely-fought 800m ended in a win for University's Kelvin Niblett in 4:44 from Bendigo Little Athletics' young guns Mila Childs, 2:46, and Milanke Haasbroek, 3:16.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Inv. Invitation.
Leigh Purtill 10,000m championship: Glenn McMillan, 30, Uni. 34:33.41 (1st open men); Liam Christensen, 22, Inv. 35:01.50; Josh Christensen, 20, Inv. 36:46.17; David Cripps 51, Uni. 40:21.10; Andrew Creer, 51, Uni. 41:05.41 (1st 50-plus men); Mitch Fitzgerald, 31, Inv. 42:00.89; Patrick Allen, 29, Inv. 43:17.80; Craig Green, 55, Uni. 43:46.71 (2nd 50-plus men); Hunter Gill, 74, BH 53:23.41 (1st 70-plus men); Aaron Norton, 43, SB dnf.
Mixed 2000m: Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 8:20.15; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 8:32.32; Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 8:46.61; Jim Russell, 61, Uni. 8:48.50; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 8:58.65; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 9:02.91; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 9:40.30; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, BH 9:55.34; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 9:56.19; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 10:05.16; Michael Seymour, 40, SB 11:01.56.
Mixed 800m: Kelvin Niblett, 41, Uni. 2:44.14; Mila Childs, 11, BLA 2:46.70; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:16.07; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 3:20.59; Katie Graham, 11, Inv. 3:25.07; Miriam Niblett, 7, Uni. 3:38.34; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 3:45.89; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 3:46.47; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 4:00.48.
