If you're struggling to find perfect gift ideas for family and friends this Christmas, the city has you covered.
Bendigo Visitor Centre is hosting a festive shopping night on December 8 for residents to do just that.
It will also be a chance for people to enjoy the Living Arts Space's new exhibition Object Matters - The art of the artefact.
Visitor Services manager Felicity Martin said the event was a great way to support local creatives and makers as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 'Love Your Local' campaign this Christmas.
"Take the stress out of shopping and browse our award-winning Uniquely Bendigo collection for great Christmas ideas at our very special Festive Shopping Night at the Bendigo Visitor Centre," Ms Martin said.
"The night will showcase products made by local and regional creatives, producers and artisans and in return you can choose inspiring Christmas gifts for family members and friends that will be very well received."
The collection includes handmade jewellery, ceramics artworks and textiles from local artists and artisans.
"There is also a fabulous range of produce, delicious treats created by artisanal producers from our renowned gastronomy region as well as other great giftware ideas," Ms Martin said.
"For our Meet the Maker showcase, we will be welcoming staff from St Anne's Winery who can answer your questions about wines and the process involved in winemaking."
Shoppers can also select from a wonderful range of gifts and hampers and purchase gift vouchers that can be used for store items, accommodation or available local experiences and attractions.
Alongside the event, Living Art Space's free exhibition brings together a collection of contemporary works from local artists Emily Dellios, Chandra Paul, Angie Izard and Sam Bloomfield and explores the physical properties and qualities of different materials.
"The talented artists have worked with clay, metal and wood and show an intimate understanding of the materials they work to produce stunning pieces," Ms Martin said.
"The objects are both practical and purely sculptural exploring contemporary form and function."
Object Matters - The art of the artefact exhibition opens December 3 and runs until February 5, 2023.
Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall is open 9am to 5pm daily (except Christmas Day).
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
