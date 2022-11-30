Bendigo Advertiser

Singh's gruelling task at Bendigo fight night

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:10am
Arshdeep Singh has put in the hard yards to prepare for this weekend's Bendigo Fight Centre card. Picture by Darren Howe

IT'S two bouts for Arshdeep Singh at this Saturday night's Bendigo Fight Centre card at the Allingham Street in Golden Square.

