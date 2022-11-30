Singh's gruelling task at Bendigo fight night

IT'S two bouts for Arshdeep Singh at this Saturday night's Bendigo Fight Centre card at the Allingham Street in Golden Square.
Singh features twice on a 10-match card of boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai.
Since he stepped through the BFC doors three months ago, Singh has put in plenty of hours to prepare for his boxing debut.
"Boxing was something I was always keen to have a go at," the 19-year-old said before Tuesday's session with BFC trainer and fight night promoter, Lucas Allen.
"Doing this has helped in so many areas of my life," Singh said.
"It's a big commitment to training, but it's helped so much in terms of discipline, and health and fitness."
Singh tips the scales at 69kg and will take on Damian Kitchingman in his first contest on Saturday, and then climb inside the ropes again to face Matthew Hale in another super welterweight match.
"It's a big challenge, but one I am looking forward to," said Singh.
Training with the BFC squad is five nights a week at sessions which usually last two hours.
"There's also a PT session with Lucas once a week for an hour, but sometimes two."
Quick hands are one of Singh's strengths.
"Defence is something I have to keep working at."
Away from boxing, Singh is a first-year student in paramedicine at Latrobe University Bendigo. He also returned to the soccer pitch across winter to play at left-back for Bendigo City.
The keen boxer said having fight night was a huge incentive throughout training.
"When I started training with Lucas we spoke about having a goal to work towards.
"The club's first tournament was something I was really keen to compete in.
"Now it's just a few days away from happening."
A long-term goal is an amateur bout in March or April.
Singh said Allen's tips on technique and motivation were a huge plus for all of BFC's squad.
"He works incredibly hard to help all of us improve.
"There's our own expectations, but also his on what he believes we can achieve or work toward."
Allen said Singh's dedication meant he had made a lot of progress in such a short time.
"From day one, Arshdeep has been extremely dedicated to his training and worked hard at every session," Allen said of working on jabs, hooks, uppercuts, and defensive moves.
"Arshdeep has some natural ability, and from the first session I could tell he was a great athlete.
"He has not had one day off from training."
Format for fight night will be three rounds of 90 seconds duration and at 70 per cent contact.
"All competitors will be fully padded," Allen said.
"Six of the boxers on the card have fought in Melbourne or other parts of Victoria, and the novices are really keen to show what they can do."
For tickets, check out Bendigo Fight Centre's Facebook page. Doors for Saturday's event open at 5pm for a 6pm start.
