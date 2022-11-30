Family, Kyneton FNC all smiles for Hawthorn draftee

From Kyneton to Xavier College to the Oakleigh Chargers and now Hawthorn.
The midfielder/forward was snapped up by the Hawks with selection 46 in the AFL National Draft.
O'Sullivan's journey to the AFL wasn't smooth. A knee injury when he was 14 wiped out his under-15 representative footy and two collarbone injuries this year threatened to derail his season.
Despite the adversity, O'Sullivan followed his rehab program to the letter and was fit enough to test at the draft combine.
He proved his athletic ability with some outstanding results and now he's a Hawk.
"It's a bit of a miracle really considering he had very little exposure this year,'' Jack's proud mother, Karen O'Sullivan, said on Wednesday.
"He played four games with Oakleigh that went pretty well and six games with Xavier (College) and was selected for Vic Country for the national championships.
"In the first five minutes of the first game for Vic Country he broke his collarbone and that was the end of his nationals campaign.
"He came back to play with Oakleigh in the first wildcard game... he copped a heavy tackle and that reopened the fracture. That was devastating. He was pretty resilient to get back and show what he's got. We couldn't be happier for him. He deserves everything that happened to him last night."
Jack and family made the trip to Hawthorn's Waverly base on Wednesday morning for a meet and greet with Hawks' staff.
"Jack will move down tomorrow and move in with a team-mate for a few weeks and then he'll be balloted out with a host family in the new year," Karen said.
"We appreciate what this means for Jack because not everyone gets this opportunity. He's going to grab it with both hands and give it everything he's got."
Kyneton Football Netball Club president Hayden Evans said Jack's story was an inspiration to all junior players at the Tigers.
"Jack is a fantastic kid from a fantastic family,'' Evans said.
"We couldn't be happier for him and his family. Jack had his injury worries and he had to do it pretty tough the past 12 months, but it shows that if you're from Kyneton, and you want it hard enough, it can happen for you."
