Through research, consultation, innovation and collaboration, Scope keeps the aspirations of ts customers at the heart of everything they do.
On December 3, Scope celebrates the resilience of our customers and the commitment of our people who support them in innovative ways to fuel an accessible and equitable society.
International Day of People with Disability (IDPD) is an annually observed day led by the United Nations to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
But more than that, it's an opportunity for all of us to take positive action to create an accessible, equitable and inclusive society for people with Disability.
The 2022 theme talks to Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.
Whether it's the cutting-edge, industry-first technology, adoption of Key Word Sign, communication and mobility aids or innovative practices delivered by our service delivery teams, we come together to support people with disability to live as equal and empowered citizens.
In the words of Samantha Beasley, Scope customer with Eaglehawk ICON Lifestyle Options, access to new technology with a self-controlled electronic wheelchair gives her more freedom and control to live the life she wants.
"Life was boring before my new chair - I used to have a manual wheelchair and always needed support to go places and do things which was so restricting.
"Now the world is my oyster! My independence has skyrocketed and I'm a lot happier. It allows me to access the community freely, I'm learning which roads are easy for me to travel on and I can now catch public transport alone."
As a leading national disability service provider, Scope has led the conversation on disability for more than 70 years.
This International Day of People with Disability, we stand alongside people with disability to identify innovative solutions for an accessible and equitable world.
The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.
The latest NDIS Quarterly Report shows that 9.4 per cent of new participants to enter the scheme identified as First Nations peoples.
The data comes in the lead-up to the International Day of People with Disability, where celebrating and increasing the awareness of people with disability in all communities is the main focus.
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said he was pleased to see the numbers of First Nations participants increase as the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) continues to focus on ensuring First Nations peoples with disability can more easily access support.
Though, to better respond to the needs of First Nations people accessing the scheme, the government recognises the need to involve First Nations people in the NDIA more closely. One priority is to increase the number of First Nations staff working at the NDIA to form a workforce reflective of the communities being served.
To address this, the NDIA held a First Nations Employee Network (FNEN) Conference where almost 50 First Nations NDIA staff, and guest speaker Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, came together to collaborate.
"The conference also explored the actions in their NDIA First Nations Employment and Inclusion Plan 2022-25 and what the agency could do to bring those actions to life, including career development, recruitment and retention of First Nations peoples," Senator McCarthy said.
The NDIA has also discussed a potential partnership agreement with First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) to support a co-design strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for First Nations people living with disability.
The FPDN is a national organisation governed by First Peoples with lived experience of disability. They aim to give voice to the needs and concerns of First Peoples with disability and their families, who are among the most disadvantaged and disempowered members of the Australian community.
"The NDIA recognises First Nations people need better support to understand the NDIS and how they can become participants," Minister Shorten said. "There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose."
Akii Ngo is one of the seven prominent Australians selected this year to be ambassadors for the International Day of People with Disability on December 3.
Akii is an international multi-award-winning disability, gender equity advocate and activist, educator, presenter, consultant, qualified public health nutritionist and communications professional. Akii is a proud queer, trans, non-binary, chronically ill, neurodivergent and disabled person of colour from a refugee background. Akii's fellow ambassadors this year are:
Nathan Basha is a motivational speaker and filmmaker who works at a prominent radio station and advocates for equity in employment access for people with disability. Nathan was a finalist for the NSW 2016 Young Australian of the Year Award and was nominated for the Australian Human Rights Commission's Young People's Human Rights Medal in 2014.
Uncle Wilfred Prince is an Indigenous elder with cerebral palsy. Uncle Wilfred founded the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Disability Network of Queensland to help ensure a fair go for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians with disability.
Chloe Hayden is an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. She was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at 13 years old and is passionate about celebrating diversity and creating a better future. Chloe plays a lead role in the remake of the TV series Heartbreak High and is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a series.
Julie, Braeden and the Jones family founded the website Have Wheelchair Will Travel, and Julie is co-founder and editor of the Travel Without Limits magazine (Australia's only disability-specific travel magazine) while advocating for accessible and inclusive tourism. Braeden lives with cerebral palsy, is a wheelchair user, and loves being involved in every aspect of the community.
Eliza Hull is an award-winning musician, writer and speaker who works to change how the world views disability. She was the creator of the successful podcast series on parenting with a disability; We've Got This, for Radio National and was the editor of the book anthology We've Got This in 2022. Eliza is the co-creator of the children's book, Come Over to My House, about various families with disability.
For more information about the 2022 International Day of People with Disability ambassadors and how to get involved in local events on Saturday, December 3, visit ipdwd.com.au.