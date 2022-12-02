First Nations voices to strengthen NDIS Advertising Feature

First Nations voices are needed to improve outcomes for First Peoples with disability. Picture Shutterstock

The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.

The latest NDIS Quarterly Report shows that 9.4 per cent of new participants to enter the scheme identified as First Nations peoples.

The data comes in the lead-up to the International Day of People with Disability, where celebrating and increasing the awareness of people with disability in all communities is the main focus.

Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said he was pleased to see the numbers of First Nations participants increase as the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) continues to focus on ensuring First Nations peoples with disability can more easily access support.

Though, to better respond to the needs of First Nations people accessing the scheme, the government recognises the need to involve First Nations people in the NDIA more closely. One priority is to increase the number of First Nations staff working at the NDIA to form a workforce reflective of the communities being served.

To address this, the NDIA held a First Nations Employee Network (FNEN) Conference where almost 50 First Nations NDIA staff, and guest speaker Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, came together to collaborate.

There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose. - Bill Shorten

"The conference also explored the actions in their NDIA First Nations Employment and Inclusion Plan 2022-25 and what the agency could do to bring those actions to life, including career development, recruitment and retention of First Nations peoples," Senator McCarthy said.

The NDIA has also discussed a potential partnership agreement with First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) to support a co-design strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for First Nations people living with disability.

The FPDN is a national organisation governed by First Peoples with lived experience of disability. They aim to give voice to the needs and concerns of First Peoples with disability and their families, who are among the most disadvantaged and disempowered members of the Australian community.